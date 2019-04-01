Up-and-coming American rider Logan Owen wants to prove himself in cycling's heartland, on the cobbles and bergs of Flanders, Belgium.

DEINZE, Belgium (VN) — America’s WorldTour cyclists have historically flocked to Northeast Spain or the French Riviera to enjoy each region’s balmy climate and mountainous training roads.

That’s not the case with Logan Owen.

Owen, 24, has chosen to live in West Flanders, where gusting winds take the place of climbs, and low-lying rainclouds block out the sun for much of the winter and spring. The region’s unglamorous weather and terrain, however, has helped churn out world-class bike racers for decades. And Owen believes that living in Flanders is a recipe for his future success.

“The weather is similar to where I live in Seattle,” Owen (EF Education First) told VeloNews at the start of Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem, which was located just 10 kilometers from his house. “I’ve grown up racing here and I just feel comfortable and at home here.”

Owen lives in Meulebeke, a village located between Kortrijk, Roeselare, and Waregem, with the family of Franky Verhoye and Chantal Reynaert. Owen has a history with the two: They hosted him six years ago when Owen traveled to Belgium to race the UCI World Cup of cyclocross as a junior.

Owen said he stayed with with Verhoye and Reynaert in subsequent years during his various cyclocross campaigns, and the two became close friends. When Owen married his wife, Chloe Dygert Owen, in 2017, his Belgian hosts even attended the wedding in Indiana.

“When I first got to [Meulebeke] it was a real shock to the system. I was super nervous because I was getting immersed in this whole new life and I was just 17. It was insane,” Owen said. “And then I got to know [Verhoye and Reynaert] and I felt really at home. I had a really good experience.”

American cyclists often spend time in Flanders with USA Cycling’s junior and U23 development teams to race the region’s kermesse series and a collection of challenging road races. For years, USA Cycling maintained its development house in Izegem, a town located just minutes from Meulebeke.

In fact, Owen isn’t the only American who stayed in the low countries. Tyler Farrar — also a Washingtonian — based himself in downtown Gent during his European career. Farrar even became fluent in Flemish, a move that earned him a local following. During an interview to commemorate his retirement in 2017, Farrar told Peloton that he settled in Flanders because the region was home to his favorite races.

“For some reason, just culturally, that is where I always seemed to feel the most at home,” Farrar said. “The Belgian fans and people just adopted me. It’s fun always traveling, but I needed to feel as though I had a home base, and I got that in Belgium. Coming back to Gent was like coming home.”