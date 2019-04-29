Travis McCabe, winner of stages at Colorado Classic and Tour of Utah, will lead USA Cycling's young national team at Tour of California.

Reigning U.S. Pro criterium champion Travis McCabe (Floyd’s Pro Cycling) will lead USA Cycling’s national team at the Amgen Tour of California, May 12-18.

On Monday, USA Cycling confirmed the seven riders who will wear the Stars and Stripes as a composite team in California. This will be the first time that a men’s national team has been assembled to race the seven-day WorldTour race.

“This will be my first time wearing the red, white, and blue national team kit, and I couldn’t be more excited and proud,” said McCabe. “I came into the sport late in my career but have always worked relentlessly to achieve my goals and this is a big one that I can finally check off.”

The team offers an opportunity for American riders on UCI Continental teams to take part in North America’s biggest stage race, which only allows WorldTour teams, Pro Continental, and national teams to race.

In addition to his national crit championship title, McCabe has also won stages at the Colorado Classic and the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

“We are looking forward to having a veteran leader like Travis representing our national team at Tour of California,” said Jeff Pierce, USA Cycling’s director of elite athletics, road, and track. “His experience racing at the World Tour level will be a huge mentorship opportunity for the younger riders.”

U.S. national team for Amgen Tour of California

Alex Hoehn (Aevolo), 2018 U23 national road race champion

Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s Pro Cycling), second overall at ​2019 Tour de Langkawi

Michael Hernandez (Aevolo), ​seventh place in stage 1, 2018 Colorado Classic

Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe-Hincapie), fifth place in stage 7, 2018 Amgen Tour of California

Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation), 10th at 2018 U.S. Pro national time trial championships

Travis McCabe (Floyd’s Pro Cycling), 2018 U.S. Pro Criterium national champion

Tyler Stites (Aevolo) seventh overall at 2019 Joe Martin Stage Race