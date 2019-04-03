Download the complete festival guide to the 2019 Sea Otter Classic, a "celebration of cycling" April 11-14 in Monterey, California.

Heading into its 29th year, the Sea Otter Classic is North America’s must-attend cycling event. And with a 30 percent increase in exhibitors over 2018, it is set for its biggest year yet.

The 2019 Sea Otter Classic cycling festival will take place near Monterey, California from April 11-14. This “celebration of cycling” brings road cyclists, mountain bikers, gravel cyclists, and e-bike riders together for an action-packed weekend of thrilling bike racing, interactive product demos, and over 1,000 endurance sports brands — all in a festival atmosphere complete with swag, nutrition product samples, snacks, and cool new gear.

There will be races every day from Thursday through Sunday, including the cross-country, downhill, and dual slalom mountain bike races, a circuit, criterium, and a road race, as well as a gran fondo.

Download the 2019 Sea Otter Guide >>