This Sunday the pro peloton takes on the infamous "Hell of the North." This episode is a full preview of Paris-Roubaix with insight from former winner Dirk Demol.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Who will win Paris-Roubaix? We look ahead to the rough, cobbled “Queen of the Classics” on this episode.

And we also bring in an expert to discuss what to expect from this Sunday’s race. We speak with Dirk Demol, who is now a sport director for Team Katusha-Alpecin. He won the 1988 edition of Paris-Roubaix.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and the VeloNews tech podcast with Dan Cavallari.