America's two UCI WorldTour teams, EF Education First and Trek-Segafredo, confirmed as part of a slate of 14 invited squads.

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah confirmed on Thursday the names of 14 teams for the 2019 edition of the race, with EF Education First and Trek-Segafredo the headliners.

“The Tour of Utah continues to attract a prestigious field of teams for seven days of fierce competition across our beautiful state,” said John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah. “The world-class quality of teams matched with the challenging terrain of Utah always creates a worthy champion. We expect the 15th edition of the Tour of Utah will again deliver triumphant moments at the finish line each day for the riders and spectators.”

EF Education First and Trek-Segafredo are the only two WorldTour teams on the preliminary line-up. The race’s organizers will invite three additional teams later this spring to bring the total up to 17 outfits for the race, which will be held August 12-18.

The Dutch Jumbo-Visma team, home to 2018 Tour of Utah winner Sepp Kuss, was not on the initial list of confirmed teams.

However, Rally-UHC will return to the race for the 11th consecutive year. Canadian Rob Britton, winner of the 2017 edition of the race, remains on this American Pro Continental team. He is currently in his fourth year wearing the squad’s distinctive orange kit.

The Tour of Utah has also attracted a variety of teams from abroad, including Israel Cycling Academy, Colombia’s Manzana Postobon, and Italian teams Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM and Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè.

Tour of Utah 2019 teams