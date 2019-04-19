To celebrate the 25th anniversary of VeloNews, the editors looked back on the 25 best technological advances in the years since the first issue in 1972.

The last half century has produced countless amazing moments in pro cycling, and VeloNews has been there for almost all of them. This year we celebrate our 48th birthday. With 48 years worth of archives, we want to present some of the more memorable VeloNews covers, feature stories, and interviews from our past. Our hope is these curated snippets will help motivate you to pursue your passion for the sport you love.

The March 17, 1997 issue of VeloNews magazine marked a big milestone: 25 years of the publication. In this special edition, Charles Pelkey named 25 of the most significant technical developments in the sport of cycling. Today, it is fascinating to look back at his picks and see that many of them hold true today, more than 20 years later. Here is an excerpt from his story:

Just wander out to the garage and take a look at the bike(s) hanging there. If you’re old enough to remember when VeloNews first started printing in 1972 you won’t need much convincing to see that bike technology has changed a bit over the past 25 years.

Admittedly, a bicycle is still pretty much a bicycle: two wheels, a frame, a chain-operated drivetrain … In the October 18, 1972, issue of Northeast Bicycle News (the first title of VeloNews), Stan Swaim took the time to study the bikes of pro teams competing in Quebec’s Tour de la Nouvelle France. There, among the Molteni, Flandria and Peugeot team bikes, he found a great deal of consistency: steel frames (most of them Colnago), Campagnolo, Mafac and Stronglight components, and six-speed 13-20 freewheels on 36-hole wheels laced cross three with heavy, straight gauge spokes that were tied and soldered for good measure. To lighten the load, riders and their mechanics broke out the drills, shaving a few grams here and there by punching holes into chainrings, brake levers, derailleurs, stems, handlebars and seatposts. (Yes, even stems, handlebars and seatposts!) These bikes are classics, but really wouldn’t be too far out of place in a road race today. Our review of bikes at last year’s Tour de France showed plenty of steel mixed in with titanium. carbon fiber and aluminum. In fact, road-racing technology has been as much a process of refinement as radical innovation.

The 25 most significant technical developments of the past 25 years