The annual industry gathering in Taipei is an opportunity to get a sneak peak at products that are in development.

Taiwan Cycle remains one of the most important bicycle trade shows in the world, serving as a meeting place for OEM suppliers and buyers, global distributors, and regional retailers.

The show is not known for major launches that are ready for prime time retail purchase. But many manufacturers show products in hopes that a distributor will take the ideas and develop them with some fine tuning and marketing. Here is a quick look at a few of the products that caught the eyes of our friends at Bicycle Retailer & Industry News last week.