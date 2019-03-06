Have you always wondered why major cycling races are held in the Middle East? We explain. Plus, analysis of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and more.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Fred is back from a trip to the United Arab Emirates … Why? Because WorldTour bike racing made its annual pilgrimage to the desert. He explains why the UAE Tour exists, what challenges it faces, and what the racing action was like.

Also, we recap Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. We dig into the details of this emerging doping scandal in Austria, and finally, we look ahead to Strade Bianche.

