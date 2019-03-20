A fabulously wealthy British knight swoops in to save Team Sky. We discuss. Plus Caleb Ewan talks about Milano-Sanremo, and we predict winners for "La Primavera."

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

And the rich get richer… Team Sky managed to outdo itself with new sponsor Ineos, which is owned by a billionaire who’s one of the wealthiest people in the world. We analyze the deal and discuss how this could affect the races.

We also recap Paris-Nice, where there’s more Sky news — turns out Egan Bernal is even better than we thought he was. And we discuss Tirreno-Adriatico and Adam Yates’s very tough day on a time trial bike.

Finally, we hear from Caleb Ewan about what to expect in this Saturday’s first monument classic of the season, Milano-Sanremo.

This episode is sponsored by Canyon, which provided us with its Grail gravel bike to take on last weekend’s Land Run 100 race in Oklahoma. Learn about this innovative bike >>

