We are on the ground at the classics with full analysis and opinion about E3 Harelbeke, which kicks off a two-week stretch of action.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step dominated as Zdenek Stybar got revenge on Greg Van Avermaet. Wout van Aert wowed us with a second-place result. And Peter Sagan? What happened to him?

We are on the cobblestones in Belgium, and racing is underway with the E3 BinckBank Classic.

In the second half of the show, we hear from EF Education First sport director Andreas Klier an ex-pro who is a veteran of the spring classics.

