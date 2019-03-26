Podcast: Amazing Alaphilippe; Coryn Rivera talks classics

Every few years, we see a pro cyclist string together a stunning run of victories. The year is 2019, and the rider is Julian Alaphilippe. What's next?

Seven wins in 22 days … That’s a pretty impressive record for Julian Alaphilippe so far this year. Plus, he capped it off with his first monument classic win at Milano-Sanremo. We discuss the significance of his streak and how he managed to conquer some of the sport’s top riders in Sanremo on Saturday.

Then, we hear from American classics star Coryn Rivera. She discusses how she coped with the high expectations set by her stellar debut season with Sunweb and what we can expect from her in 2019.

