Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) edged the reduced bunch sprint on the Via Roma at Milano-Sanremo Saturday, pipping Oliver Naesen (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) to the line. The win came after his team set the fireworks flaring on the Poggio to draw out an elite group including several pre-race favorites.

“It’s really difficult to realize what I did. It’s unbelievable because I saw my teammates after the finish and everyone was crying,” said Alaphilippe.  “I made a big effort on the top of the Poggio to make the selection and to see what could happen. I thought ‘I want to win, no second places anymore’.”

As is typical of La Primavera, the action was distilled into the final 10 kilometers of the 291km, seven-hour epic.

The race was all together as the peloton hit the Poggio, the short and often-decisive climb that has been the springboards for many attacks, including Vicenzo Nibali’s race-winning move in 2018.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step took to the front and soon had the race lined out, with Zdenek Stybar and Philippe Gilbert setting a furious pace that put a number of the heavy sprinters in trouble, including Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Nacer Bouhanni (Confidis), and notably, their own sprinter Elia Viviani.

With the peloton on its limits, Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First) launched the attack which caused the decisive selection. With the summit of the Poggio looming, the Italian jumped out of the front of the bunch, with Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski following hot on his heels.

The trio were soon joined by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Naesen. Shortly after the lead group came off the descent of the Poggio, they were joined by Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Simon Clarke (EF-Education First) Vincenzo Nibali, and Matej Mohoric (both Bahrain-Merida).

As the group raced towards the finishing straight on the Via Roma, Trentin, Naesen, and Mohoric all took turns to try their luck, with Van Aert and Alaphilippe chasing them down. The group all came into the Via Roma together and the cat-and-mouse began.

Mohoric broke the deadlock and went first, with Alaphilippe shadowing him and taking the front with 150m to go. The Frenchman looked like he was losing his legs in the headwind, but was able to hold off Naesen and raise his hands in victory as he crossed the line for one of his most prestigious wins.

“I had a chance but I think that [Alaphilippe] was untouchable today,” said second-place Naesen. “He was the strongest on the Poggio, he launched a sprint from very far out in a headwind against some very strong riders like Kwiatkowski, Sagan, Trentin. He held everyone off, so I think Julian is the deserving winner.”

Having narrowly lost out to Kwiatkowski and Sagan in the 2017 edition of Milano-Sanremo, Alaphilippe turned the tables to take his first monument win, and the most prestigious of the haul of 19 victories taken by his team in 2019.

Milano-Sanremo One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step6:40:14
2NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
3KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky,,
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida ,,
6VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
8NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida ,,
9CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
10TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
11DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb 0:03
12MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 0:08
13OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:24
14KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:27
15CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
16GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
17HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
18TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
19BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
20NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
21JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
23SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
24VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
25MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
26JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
27POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
28BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
29EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
30DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
31VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
32DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
33MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
34BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
35NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
36BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
37BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
38CALMEJANE LilianDirect Energie,,
39VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
40KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
41TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie,,
42VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
43COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida ,,
44CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
45GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam Sky,,
46ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb ,,
47CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
48HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb ,,
49GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
50BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
51SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
52KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb ,,
53KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
54BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
55GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:35
56TERPSTRA NikiDirect Energie,,
57CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
58DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team1:01
59KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:15
60DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
61LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
62BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
63BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team,,
64BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
65VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:27
66LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
67ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
68GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
69SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:29
70WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
71VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Cycling Academy,,
72ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
73MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
74KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
75LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
76GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
77MARENGO UmbertoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
78GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
79STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:33
80BUSATO MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:36
81MODOLO SachaEF Education First1:54
82THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:06
83SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:13
84DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo2:37
85BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:39
86WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2:54
87VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
88GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team,,
89ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
90CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
91BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team3:11
92GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
93MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
94MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
95VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
96GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
97BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
98GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
99VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
100VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
101CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
102RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
103ROWE LukeTeam Sky,,
104GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
105LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
106HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida 3:39
107KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida 3:51
108MAES NikolasLotto Soudal4:46
109HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin5:22
110DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo5:26
111SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
112PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam Sky,,
113JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott5:27
114GANNA FilippoTeam Sky6:31
115DOULL OwainTeam Sky,,
116SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida ,,
117KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
118VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
119IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
120STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
121LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
122KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
123WAEYTENS ZicoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
124VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team,,
125FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
126MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
127PACIONI LucaNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
128EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
129PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
130COUSIN JérômeDirect Energie,,
131BONIFAZIO NiccolòDirect Energie,,
132WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha - Alpecin7:45
133BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Cycling Academy,,
134CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb 10:18
135DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
136SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
137SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
138LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
139HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
140PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk,,
141KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
142MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
143ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
144BENNATI DanieleMovistar Team,,
145GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky,,
146IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
147LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
148LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
149ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
150PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates13:56
151DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale,,
152DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step14:42
153VAN LERBERGHE BertCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
154TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
155VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
156OURSELIN PaulDirect Energie,,
157BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
158TONELLI AlessandroBardiani - CSF,,
159GRELLIER FabienDirect Energie,,
160MCLAY DanielEF Education First,,
161PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
162VISCONTI GiovanniNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
163RAGGIO LucaNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
164AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott,,
165POLI UmbertoTeam Novo Nordisk19:25
166HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott20:53
167PESSOT AlessandroBardiani - CSF,,
168HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.