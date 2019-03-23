Alaphilippe takes maiden monument at Milano-Sanremo
Alaphilippe takes sprint win out of a select lead group, his seventh victory of the season.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) edged the reduced bunch sprint on the Via Roma at Milano-Sanremo Saturday, pipping Oliver Naesen (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) to the line. The win came after his team set the fireworks flaring on the Poggio to draw out an elite group including several pre-race favorites.
“It’s really difficult to realize what I did. It’s unbelievable because I saw my teammates after the finish and everyone was crying,” said Alaphilippe. “I made a big effort on the top of the Poggio to make the selection and to see what could happen. I thought ‘I want to win, no second places anymore’.”
As is typical of La Primavera, the action was distilled into the final 10 kilometers of the 291km, seven-hour epic.
The race was all together as the peloton hit the Poggio, the short and often-decisive climb that has been the springboards for many attacks, including Vicenzo Nibali’s race-winning move in 2018.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step took to the front and soon had the race lined out, with Zdenek Stybar and Philippe Gilbert setting a furious pace that put a number of the heavy sprinters in trouble, including Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Nacer Bouhanni (Confidis), and notably, their own sprinter Elia Viviani.
With the peloton on its limits, Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First) launched the attack which caused the decisive selection. With the summit of the Poggio looming, the Italian jumped out of the front of the bunch, with Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski following hot on his heels.
The trio were soon joined by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Naesen. Shortly after the lead group came off the descent of the Poggio, they were joined by Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Simon Clarke (EF-Education First) Vincenzo Nibali, and Matej Mohoric (both Bahrain-Merida).
As the group raced towards the finishing straight on the Via Roma, Trentin, Naesen, and Mohoric all took turns to try their luck, with Van Aert and Alaphilippe chasing them down. The group all came into the Via Roma together and the cat-and-mouse began.
Mohoric broke the deadlock and went first, with Alaphilippe shadowing him and taking the front with 150m to go. The Frenchman looked like he was losing his legs in the headwind, but was able to hold off Naesen and raise his hands in victory as he crossed the line for one of his most prestigious wins.
“I had a chance but I think that [Alaphilippe] was untouchable today,” said second-place Naesen. “He was the strongest on the Poggio, he launched a sprint from very far out in a headwind against some very strong riders like Kwiatkowski, Sagan, Trentin. He held everyone off, so I think Julian is the deserving winner.”
Having narrowly lost out to Kwiatkowski and Sagan in the 2017 edition of Milano-Sanremo, Alaphilippe turned the tables to take his first monument win, and the most prestigious of the haul of 19 victories taken by his team in 2019.
Milano-Sanremo One Day Race Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:40:14
|2
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|3
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|6
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|11
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|0:03
|12
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:08
|13
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:27
|15
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|16
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|17
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|18
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|19
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|20
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|21
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|22
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|23
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|24
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|25
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|26
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|27
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|28
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|29
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|30
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|31
|VELASCO Simone
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|32
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|33
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|34
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|35
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|36
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|37
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|38
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Direct Energie
|,,
|39
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|40
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|41
|TURGIS Anthony
|Direct Energie
|,,
|42
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|43
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|44
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|45
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team Sky
|,,
|46
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|47
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|48
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|49
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|50
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|51
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|52
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|53
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|54
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|55
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|56
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Direct Energie
|,,
|57
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|58
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|1:01
|59
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|60
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|62
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|63
|BARBERO Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|64
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|65
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27
|66
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|67
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|68
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|69
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:29
|70
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|71
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|72
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|73
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|74
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|75
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|76
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|77
|MARENGO Umberto
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|78
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|79
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33
|80
|BUSATO Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:36
|81
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|1:54
|82
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:06
|83
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|84
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:37
|85
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:39
|86
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:54
|87
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|88
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|89
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|90
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|91
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:11
|92
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|94
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|95
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|96
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|97
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|98
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|99
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|100
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|101
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|102
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|103
|ROWE Luke
|Team Sky
|,,
|104
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|105
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|106
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|3:39
|107
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|3:51
|108
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:46
|109
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|5:22
|110
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:26
|111
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|112
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team Sky
|,,
|113
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:27
|114
|GANNA Filippo
|Team Sky
|6:31
|115
|DOULL Owain
|Team Sky
|,,
|116
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|117
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|118
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|,,
|119
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|120
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|121
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|122
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|123
|WAEYTENS Zico
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|124
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|,,
|125
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|126
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|127
|PACIONI Luca
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|128
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|129
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|130
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Direct Energie
|,,
|131
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Direct Energie
|,,
|132
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|7:45
|133
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|134
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|10:18
|135
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|136
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|137
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|138
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|139
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|140
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|141
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|142
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|143
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|144
|BENNATI Daniele
|Movistar Team
|,,
|145
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|146
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|147
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|148
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|149
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|150
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|151
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|152
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:42
|153
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|154
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|155
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|156
|OURSELIN Paul
|Direct Energie
|,,
|157
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|158
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|159
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Direct Energie
|,,
|160
|MCLAY Daniel
|EF Education First
|,,
|161
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|162
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|163
|RAGGIO Luca
|Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|,,
|164
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|165
|POLI Umberto
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19:25
|166
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:53
|167
|PESSOT Alessandro
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|168
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.