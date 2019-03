Sam Bennet (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the bunch sprint on the final stage of the inaugural UAE Tour, while overnight race leader Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) finished in the bunch to secure GC victory, Saturday.

Bennett edged out Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), who came second and third respectively in a headwind-afflicted sprint.

“The field is full of top notch sprinters and to pick up a win against these guys is a great achievement,” said Bennett. “My win today gives me confidence heading into the next races, and I’m excited to see what I can do there.”

High winds battered the peloton throughout the 145-kilometer flat stage around the streets of Dubai. A trio of riders went clear in the opening stages of racing, consisting of Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Benoît Cosneyfroy (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana). Given the winds and flatness of the day, the peloton allowed them to take nearly five minutes of a lead, confident in making the catch. With 50km remaining, Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Dimension Data, UAE-Team Emirates, and Lotto-Soudal upped the pace and started to reel them, making the catch in the last 5km.

Lotto-Soudal initially looked in a good position, leading the bunch into the final straight, which was blasted by headwind, however, they soon faded. Alexander Kristoff worked hard to put his teammate Ewan into a great position, delivering the Australian to open his sprint in the final 200m. However, Bennett played the waiting game, and sat on Gaviria’s wheel, only to come around him in the final 50m and take the victory.

With Roglic finishing in the bunch, he took the overall win, having held the leader’s jersey from the opening stage team time trial. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came second, 31 seconds back, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) took third, 44 seconds back.

“It was nervous with all this wind, but we showed once again that we’re a strong team and we brought the jersey to the end,” said Roglic. “It’s my first race and it’s really nice to start like that. We did some big work here. It’s nice to get some results already.”