The final time trial proves decisive as Primoz Roglic pulls back a 25-second deficit on Adam Yates to win the overall.

With the finish line in sight, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) put everything he had into the final meters of Tuesday’s stage 7 time trial, but he came up one second short of the overall title at Tirreno-Adriatico. Instead, Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ended the Italian stage race with the winner’s trident trophy.

“It’s unbelievably close,” said Roglic. “I felt stronger on the way back. Before the start, I was confident that I’d win but I only could control myself. I’m glad it ended well.”

“I did the best I could; I said yesterday that 25 seconds [lead] wouldn’t be enough,” said Yates. “I held the position as best I could … not much more I could do. I’m sure next year I’ll be back and hopefully, I’ll be stronger.”

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) turned in the fastest time in the windy, flat 10km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, winning the stage.

“I rode a perfect time trial,” said Campenaerts. “I knew I had to be strong on the way back where the headwind was really strong.

“This victory, my first in the World Tour, is important also for my confidence in beating the world hour record next month.”

EF Education First’s Italian Alberto Bettiol finished just three seconds behind the Belgian winner. Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) was third on the day, four seconds slower.

Roglic came into the day 25 seconds behind Yates in the overall, in second place.

His solid ride put him into 11th on stage 7, averaging 51.724kph. Yates, on the other hand, was well behind in 48th.

“Like I said yesterday, this TT doesn’t suit me,” Yates added, “I did the best I could and it wasn’t enough, that’s bike racing, that’s sport.

“The TT is so short that you just go full-gas and hope for the best.”

The overall victory bodes well for Roglic’s run at the Giro d’Italia in May. The Tirreno field was stacked with top GC riders, such as Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who finished fourth overall, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who ended the week in third, and Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, who abandoned the race on stage 4.

Prior to Tirreno-Adriatico, Roglic won the UAE Tour in convincing fashion.