Irishman Sam Bennett wins his second stage of the race at Paris-Nice. Leader Kwiatkowski collects a few bonus seconds in intermediate sprint.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) collected his second victory of the week at Paris-Nice in stage 6 Friday, beating Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line in Brignoles, France.

European champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) was third in the sprint finish at the end of the 176.5km race.

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski remained in the yellow jersey, finishing with the bunch in 21st.

Friday was one final opportunity for the sprinters ahead of two mountain stages this weekend to wrap up the eight-day race. There were three categorized climbs in the latter half of stage 6, but that was not enough to provoke a true breakaway move that would last to the end.

Instead, a reduced bunch of 41 riders went into the final 10 kilometers to race for the win.

At four kilometers to go, the race route offered up bonus time in the general classification with an intermediate sprint. Kwiatkowski won that prize to extend his lead on his Sky teammate Egan Bernal by three seconds.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), one of the race’s top sprinters, was taken out of contention for the win by a crash with 2km to go.

Démare initiated the sprint, flying up the left-hand barriers with a slight gap.

Bennett closed in on the Frenchman and swept past on his right side in the final 50 meters to take the victory by half a bike length, lunging to the finish.

Saturday’s stage 7 will feature a highly anticipated summit finish on Col de Turini, a category 1 climb that is 15.3 kilometers long, averaging 7.2 percent gradient.