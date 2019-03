Yates wins time trial by seven seconds. Kwiatkowski secure in overall lead with third-place result ahead of mountain stages.

Rounding out a successful day for the Yates twins, Simon Yates won the stage 5 time trial at Paris-Nice Thursday, shortly after his brother Adam took the overall lead in Italy’s Tirreno-Adriatico stage race.

“I am really happy with my performance, I have been working on my time trial quite a lot the last few years but I didn’t really expect to be fastest today,” said Yates. “At the start of the day, I thought it was for the TT specialists. So especially with how this course was, I am very happy.”

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rode the 25.5km time trial around Barbentane, France at an average speed of 50.274kph. Katusha-Alpecin’s Nils Politt was second by seven seconds. Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski defended his overall lead with a third-place finish on the day, 11 seconds behind Yates.

Politt said he was pleased with his result, despite coming up a few seconds short of victory.

“The last 5km were very hard,” the German Politt said. “There was a tailwind and it was a little bit up and down, plus I was already going all in, so I was really suffering.”

Tom Scully (EF-Education First) set the fast time early, riding the course in 30 minutes, 53 seconds.

The Kiwi remained in hot seat until Yates came later in the start order. Going into stage 5, Yates was well down on GC in 70th place, due to difficulties in the flat, windy stages earlier in the week.

Yates rode the course in 30:26, and that was enough to win the day, despite the heavy hitters that rode later in the order.

It happened to be the British rider’s first professional time trial victory. He is generally known more for his talents as a pure climber.

“It was really straightforward, there weren’t any corners you really needed to brake for, it was just in the skis, so a pretty filthy time trial for a guy of my size,” Yates said.

“The climb in the middle wasn’t real hard, the climb up to the finish line was probably harder so I am really happy with what I did today.”

Friday’s stage 6 might favor a breakaway with three categorized climbs in the second half of the 176.5km route from Peynier to Brignoles. Team Sky will be in the driver’s seat with Kwiatkowski in yellow and his teammate Egan Bernal second at 19 seconds. Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez is third at 28 seconds.