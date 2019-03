Irishman Sam Bennett triumphs in flat-out sprint finish on stage 3 before Paris-Nice heads into more hilly terrain. Groenewegen keeps GC lead.

After Monday’s frantic stage, the Paris-Nice peloton had a smoother ride Tuesday, serving up a pure sprinters’ drag race at the end of the 200km stage 3, which Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won handily.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was second, and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finished third in Moulins, France. Although he wasn’t a factor in the final lunge to the line, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) kept his overall lead in the “Race to the Sun” with a ninth-place finish.

“[Groenewegen] was super strong the last two days, I think unbeatable,” said Bennett. “I had really bad legs the last two days. I knew that the form was there and I had to just keep trying. Today, the legs were a lot better — okay it was a lot easier, but I’m starting to get used to the cold weather. Today was my last sprint opportunity, and I did everything I could.”

Although stage 3 was relatively easier than the crosswinds of stage 2, Team Sky still tried to split the peloton in the final 20 kilometers, putting former world champ Michal Kwiatkowski on the front to whip up the pace.

After a few kilometers of panic, things came back together to allow the pure sprinters to race for the win.

A trio of lead-out trains sped into the final kilometer of racing. On the left-hand side of the road, Groupama-FDJ marshaled its riders for Arnaud Démare. In the middle, Bora-Hansgrohe set up Bennett. And on the right, Jumbo-Visma was looking for a third win out of Groenewegen.

“The boys did a great job, they knew what to do to get me in the right position,” Bennett said. “It was a great team effort today. I’m delighted.”

Jumbo-Visma faded behind Bora-Hansgrohe, and as the lead-out riders peeled off, Bennett jumped over to the left barriers onto Ewan’s wheel.

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) unleashed one final acceleration for Groenewegen, but Bennett was quick on the draw and barged in to hop on Teunissen’s wheel. Ewan followed.

Into the final few hundred meters, Bennett had the advantage. Groenewegen cracked and sat up.

“After yesterday, yesterday was a really hard stage, I gave everything I had,” Groenewegen said of his effort to make the small final breakaway provoked by Team Sky in stage 2. “I was a little bit tired. I didn’t have the punch for the sprint.

“I wanted to win today but I didn’t have the legs.”

Ewan was perfectly positioned to sprint past in the end, but he couldn’t muster a final acceleration.

Instead, it was Bennett celebrating his second career stage win at Paris-Nice.

“It’s nice to come back and to win again here,” the Irishman added. “Strong competition here and last week [at the UAE Tour]. I’m starting to show I can compete with the best. I’m very proud of that and very proud of the job the team’s doing for me.”

Groenewegen had a lead of six seconds over Kwiatkowski after stage 3, but he is expected to lose the overall lead in the hilly 212km stage 4 from Vichy to Pélussin Wednesday.

“I think it’s the final day tomorrow with some hills at the end, you can try but it’s still hard,” the Dutch sprinter added.