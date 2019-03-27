Groenewegen gallops to Brugge-De Panne victory
Wednesday's sprinter showdown provides a preview of the action expected at Gent-Wevelgem. Groenewegen comes out on top ahead of Gaviria.
Blasting up a gap on the right side of the road, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sped past Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to win Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne Wednesday in Belgium.
The Colombian sprinter ended up second to Groenewegen with 2018 race winner Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) third.
The 200-kilometer WorldTour race was marked by a number of crashes in the final 26km local circuit around De Panne. Mitchelton-Scott’s Luke Durbridge crashed. And then a significant pileup slowed down the peloton with about 11 kilometers remaining. Seven riders hit the pavement in that crash, including Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal).
Although the chase was momentarily disrupted, the peloton quickly caught the six-rider breakaway from earlier in the race, inside the last 10 kilometers.
“In the technical final it was tough to hold positions, and it was difficult to stay together as a team,” Groenewegen said.
Team Sky put two riders on the front going into the last kilometer of racing, setting up the sprint finish.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step seemed eager to lead-out the sprint for Viviani, who was aiming to defend his title won last year in the midweek one-day race.
Michael Morkov hit the front with his teammate Viviani right on his wheel.
The Danish champion put in a huge effort and pulled aside, but it seemed he left Viviani, the Italian champion in the wind as the sprint developed.
Gaviria blasted up the right side of the road, past Viviani. He had a passenger, though. Groenewegen followed Gaviria’s wheel with a smooth acceleration. Then, with a final kick, Groenewegen surged past along the right barriers, where there was just enough room for him to sprint past.
“We already had to do a sprint before the last corner,” Groenewegen added. “I was a bit boxed-in, but my teammates solved that issue very well. I am happy that I have been able to reward them. This victory feels very good because I have defeated some of the best sprinters here.”
The three top sprinters from Wednesday’s race are expected to face off again on Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem, also regarded as a sprinters’ classic.
Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne One Day Race Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:36:32
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|5
|JULES Justin
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|6
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team Sky
|,,
|7
|VAN GENECHTEN Jonas
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|8
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|9
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|10
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|12
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|NAESEN Lawrence
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|15
|JANS Roy
|Corendon - Circus
|,,
|16
|NÕMMELA Aksel
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|17
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|18
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|19
|MENTEN Milan
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|20
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|21
|VAN STAEYEN Michael
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|22
|BOECKMANS Kris
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|23
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|25
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|26
|PETIT Adrien
|Direct Energie
|,,
|27
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|0:04
|28
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06
|29
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|30
|KITTEL Marcel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|31
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|32
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09
|33
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|34
|DOULL Owain
|Team Sky
|0:10
|35
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|0:11
|36
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Corendon - Circus
|0:19
|37
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|38
|GANNA Filippo
|Team Sky
|0:24
|39
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|40
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|0:27
|41
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|42
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|0:33
|43
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|44
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|,,
|45
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|46
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team Sunweb
|0:38
|47
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|48
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Corendon - Circus
|0:56
|49
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04
|50
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|51
|BLYTHE Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05
|52
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|53
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11
|54
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18
|55
|VALLÉE Boris
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:33
|56
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|57
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|58
|VAN ROOY Kenneth
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|59
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|60
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|61
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|62
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|64
|TULIK Angelo
|Direct Energie
|,,
|65
|COQUARD Bryan
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|66
|WARLOP Jordi
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:37
|67
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|68
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41
|69
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:53
|70
|MCLAY Daniel
|EF Education First
|,,
|71
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:01
|72
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|73
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2:04
|74
|DE BONDT Dries
|Corendon - Circus
|2:30
|75
|TURGIS Jimmy
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|2:33
|76
|DUPONT Timothy
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|77
|CARDIS Romain
|Direct Energie
|,,
|78
|SELLIER Simon
|Direct Energie
|,,
|79
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|80
|DEVOLDER Stijn
|Corendon - Circus
|,,
|81
|TIMMERMANS Justin
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|82
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|83
|BIZHIGITOV Zhandos
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|84
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|85
|BARBERO Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|86
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Direct Energie
|,,
|87
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|88
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|89
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|,,
|90
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|91
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|92
|LEYSEN Senne
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|93
|GAREL Adrien
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|94
|WAEYTENS Zico
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|95
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Corendon - Circus
|,,
|96
|MORICE Julien
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|97
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|98
|SIX Franklin
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|99
|PAASSCHENS Mathijs
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|100
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|101
|PICHOT Alexandre
|Direct Energie
|,,
|102
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|103
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|104
|GHYS Robbe
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|105
|WEEMAES Sasha
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|106
|VAN HECKE Preben
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|107
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|108
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|109
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|110
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:55
|111
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:16
|112
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|113
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|114
|STEELS Stijn
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|115
|DE DECKER Alfdan
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|116
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|117
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|,,
|118
|HOFLAND Moreno
|EF Education First
|,,
|119
|ENGER Sondre Holst
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|120
|VAN TRIJP Maarten
|Corendon - Circus
|6:29
|121
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|122
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|123
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|124
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|125
|WIRTGEN Tom
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|126
|DE BACKER Bert
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|127
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|128
|WOUTERS Enzo
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|129
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|130
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|131
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team Sky
|,,
|132
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team Sky
|,,
|133
|STANNARD Ian
|Team Sky
|,,
|134
|KREDER Wesley
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|135
|DEVRIENDT Tom
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|136
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|137
|DEHAES Kenny
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|138
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|,,
|139
|GAUDIN Damien
|Direct Energie
|,,
|140
|ASSELMAN Jesper
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|141
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:08
|142
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|143
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|144
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|145
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|146
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|147
|WILLEMS Thimo
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|148
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|149
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|150
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|151
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|152
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team Sky
|,,
|153
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|154
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|155
|DEMPSTER Zak
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:30
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.