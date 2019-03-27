Blasting up a gap on the right side of the road, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sped past Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to win Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne Wednesday in Belgium.

The Colombian sprinter ended up second to Groenewegen with 2018 race winner Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) third.

The 200-kilometer WorldTour race was marked by a number of crashes in the final 26km local circuit around De Panne. Mitchelton-Scott’s Luke Durbridge crashed. And then a significant pileup slowed down the peloton with about 11 kilometers remaining. Seven riders hit the pavement in that crash, including Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal).

Although the chase was momentarily disrupted, the peloton quickly caught the six-rider breakaway from earlier in the race, inside the last 10 kilometers.

“In the technical final it was tough to hold positions, and it was difficult to stay together as a team,” Groenewegen said.

Team Sky put two riders on the front going into the last kilometer of racing, setting up the sprint finish.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step seemed eager to lead-out the sprint for Viviani, who was aiming to defend his title won last year in the midweek one-day race.

Michael Morkov hit the front with his teammate Viviani right on his wheel.

The Danish champion put in a huge effort and pulled aside, but it seemed he left Viviani, the Italian champion in the wind as the sprint developed.

Gaviria blasted up the right side of the road, past Viviani. He had a passenger, though. Groenewegen followed Gaviria’s wheel with a smooth acceleration. Then, with a final kick, Groenewegen surged past along the right barriers, where there was just enough room for him to sprint past.

“We already had to do a sprint before the last corner,” Groenewegen added. “I was a bit boxed-in, but my teammates solved that issue very well. I am happy that I have been able to reward them. This victory feels very good because I have defeated some of the best sprinters here.”

The three top sprinters from Wednesday’s race are expected to face off again on Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem, also regarded as a sprinters’ classic.

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:36:32
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
3VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
4BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
5JULES JustinWallonie-Bruxelles,,
6HALVORSEN KristofferTeam Sky,,
7VAN GENECHTEN JonasVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
8MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
9NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
10TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
11BOL CeesTeam Sunweb ,,
12VAN POPPEL BoyRoompot - Charles,,
13PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
14NAESEN LawrenceLotto Soudal,,
15JANS RoyCorendon - Circus,,
16NÕMMELA AkselWallonie-Bruxelles,,
17RÄIM MihkelIsrael Cycling Academy,,
18MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
19MENTEN MilanSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
20BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
21VAN STAEYEN MichaelRoompot - Charles,,
22BOECKMANS KrisVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
23WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb ,,
24MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
25JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
26PETIT AdrienDirect Energie,,
27GRADEK KamilCCC Team0:04
28BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy0:06
29BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
30KITTEL MarcelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
31JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
32VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09
33VAN LERBERGHE BertCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
34DOULL OwainTeam Sky0:10
35KOCH JonasCCC Team0:11
36VERGAERDE OttoCorendon - Circus0:19
37TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
38GANNA FilippoTeam Sky0:24
39VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
40CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb 0:27
41PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe0:29
42SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team0:33
43GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team,,
44VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team,,
45SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
46KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn Team Sunweb 0:38
47HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
48JANSSENS JimmyCorendon - Circus0:56
49JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04
50JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
51BLYTHE AdamLotto Soudal1:05
52SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
53SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1:11
54KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18
55VALLÉE BorisWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:33
56ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
57KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
58VAN ROOY KennethSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
59VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
60HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
61OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
62DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
63HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
64TULIK AngeloDirect Energie,,
65COQUARD BryanVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
66WARLOP JordiSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:37
67WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
68FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates1:41
69ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:53
70MCLAY DanielEF Education First,,
71DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:01
72KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
73BERNAS PawełCCC Team2:04
74DE BONDT DriesCorendon - Circus2:30
75TURGIS JimmyVital Concept - B&B Hotels2:33
76DUPONT TimothyWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
77CARDIS RomainDirect Energie,,
78SELLIER SimonDirect Energie,,
79SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
80DEVOLDER StijnCorendon - Circus,,
81TIMMERMANS JustinRoompot - Charles,,
82BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
83BIZHIGITOV ZhandosAstana Pro Team,,
84THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
85BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team,,
86BURGAUDEAU MathieuDirect Energie,,
87STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb ,,
88VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
89CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team,,
90THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
91HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb ,,
92LEYSEN SenneRoompot - Charles,,
93GAREL AdrienVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
94WAEYTENS ZicoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
95HANSEN Lasse Norman Corendon - Circus,,
96MORICE JulienVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
97DEWULF StanLotto Soudal,,
98SIX FranklinWallonie-Bruxelles,,
99PAASSCHENS MathijsWallonie-Bruxelles,,
100SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
101PICHOT AlexandreDirect Energie,,
102ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
103FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal,,
104GHYS RobbeSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
105WEEMAES SashaSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
106VAN HECKE PrebenSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
107DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
108LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
109AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott,,
110PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:55
111FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:16
112SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
113VANSPEYBROUCK PieterWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
114STEELS StijnRoompot - Charles,,
115DE DECKER AlfdanWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
116RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
117VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
118HOFLAND MorenoEF Education First,,
119ENGER Sondre Holst Israel Cycling Academy,,
120VAN TRIJP MaartenCorendon - Circus6:29
121VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Cycling Academy,,
122HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
123KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
124BARBIER RudyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
125WIRTGEN TomWallonie-Bruxelles,,
126DE BACKER BertVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
127BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
128WOUTERS EnzoLotto Soudal,,
129BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
130PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
131MOSCON GianniTeam Sky,,
132BASSO LeonardoTeam Sky,,
133STANNARD IanTeam Sky,,
134KREDER WesleyWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
135DEVRIENDT TomWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
136GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team,,
137DEHAES KennyWallonie-Bruxelles,,
138PLANCKAERT BaptisteWallonie-Bruxelles,,
139GAUDIN DamienDirect Energie,,
140ASSELMAN JesperRoompot - Charles,,
141CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates9:08
142OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates,,
143EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
144TANFIELD HarryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
145PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
146REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
147WILLEMS ThimoSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
148MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
149ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
150MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
151MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo,,
152LAWLESS ChrisTeam Sky,,
153TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
154ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
155DEMPSTER ZakIsrael Cycling Academy12:30

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.