With a long-range attack on the final climb of a mountainous stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won the day and took the overall lead Thursday in Spain.

“My legs felt good,” said Lopez. “It gives me a lot of confidence, we started the season very well in Colombia, but then in Paris-Nice I missed out on a great victory.”

Two riders from the day’s early breakaway rounded out the podium: Marc Soler (Movistar) finished second and Gregor Muhlberger was third atop La Molina at the end of the 150.3km stage, which marked the halfway point of the seven-day race.

The stage served up two ascents of La Molina at the end. Although fairly long at 11.5km, the climb was moderate at 4.3 percent average gradient.

Into the base of the finish climb, Soler and Muhlberger were the last survivors of the day’s early breakaway, holding a lead of around two minutes on the dwindling peloton. Team Sky was whipping up the tempo on the lower slopes of the climb, soon shedding the overall race leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). De Gendt held the GC lead since his stage win on Monday, but on stage 4, his time was up.

“In the end once Sky started riding a hard tempo it all came back together quite quickly,” Adam Yates said.

With about eight kilometers to go, Lopez launched his winning attack.

After about a kilometer of hesitation, Egan Bernal (Team Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) responded.

Lopez’s pace was relentless, though. Inside of the final five kilometers, the Colombian climber caught Soler and Muhlberger.

Behind, Yates’s twin brother Simon had bridged up to the four favorites, bringing Jumbo-Visma’s GC rider Steven Kruijswijk along with him.

Recognizing the danger posed by Lopez, Simon Yates immediately went to the front to drive the pace for the group of five riders.

“I was feeling pretty good but a bit like yesterday there was some games being played, and Lopez managed to jump off the front and steal some seconds,” said Adam Yates. “It was good to have Simon there to ride in the final as well, otherwise the gap might have blown out because none of us were cooperating that well.”

Though he helped keep Lopez in check, Simon Yates’s efforts were not enough, and Adam Yates went on the attack in an attempt to ride across the 22-second gap with about 4km remaining. Bernal followed the Brit.

At the front of the race, Lopez wasn’t shy about setting the pace all the way to the final kilometer of racing. In fact, he was so strong that he dropped his two companions with the finish line in sight and won the day despite his massive effort through the final kilometers of climbing.

Though Adam Yates and Bernal chased as hard as they could, they ended the stage 16 seconds behind Lopez.

Plus, GC rivals Quintana and Kruijswijk clawed their way back to within a couple seconds of the duo by the finish at the ski station on La Molina.

The climbers will have a respite in Friday’s stage 5 as the 188.1km route will trend predominantly downhill to the finish in Sant Cugat del Vallès, favoring a sprint finish. Sunday’s hilly circuit around Barcelona may be the final opportunity for a GC shakeup in Volta a Catalunya.

“There’s a few teams that haven’t done anything here so we expect to see an aggressive approach from here on in,” added Mitchelton-Scott director Julian Dean. “There’s not a lot of opportunities to take time back, but certainly there have always been changes in the GC on the last day in Barcelona. It’s not over until we cross the line in Barcelona.”

Lopez isn’t losing sleep over the challengers who are mere seconds behind him in the overall.

“We’re not going to think too much about that,” added Lopez. “We’ll see on the last day if I can defend this jersey.”

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:02:07
2MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe0:16
3SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
4BERNAL EganTeam Sky,,
5YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
6QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:19
7KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
8MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:32
9WOODS MichaelEF Education First0:41
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:42
11MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:43
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:46
14YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:54
15KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 1:38
16MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:48
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 1:51
19PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:54
20CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team1:55
21ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
22PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida ,,
23SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
24PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
25RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2:43
26EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:51
27KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
28ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team2:54
29ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
30RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
31BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:08
32ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
33DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
34MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
35BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 4:14
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb 4:22
37MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:38
38BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
39FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe5:46
40DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma6:19
41NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin6:46
42REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
43DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6:48
44TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
45O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data8:55
46DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
47CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team9:05
48BEVIN PatrickCCC Team9:17
49BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
50DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
51SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky,,
52PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
53CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
54GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
55SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky9:27
56KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma11:17
57HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky,,
58CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
59GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
60KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
61GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida 12:20
62VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
63BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
64CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
65NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida ,,
66BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb ,,
67LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
68BOLE GregaBahrain Merida ,,
69DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
70DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale,,
71MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
72HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
73MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
74VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
75AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
76GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
77HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
78VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
79LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic13:23
80STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 13:44
81VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles16:02
82KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
83FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
84RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates16:52
85NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky,,
86MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 18:41
87MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 20:15
88MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe20:18
89SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
90CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
91IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
92GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
93POWER RobertTeam Sunweb ,,
94MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
95CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
96VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
97KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb ,,
98WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles,,
99CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
100RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles23:09
101SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
102LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
103AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida ,,
104LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
105KNEES ChristianTeam Sky,,
106DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles,,
107FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
108OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
109GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
110LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles,,
111DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ,,
112RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates,,
113ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
114KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
115EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
116SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
117MORA SebastiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
118BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
120DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
121GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
122ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
123VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
124BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
125VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
126VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH ,,
127VAUGRENARD BenoîtGroupama - FDJ,,
128GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
129CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
130STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
131SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe,,
132GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
133BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
134BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida ,,
135BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
136MITRI JamesBurgos-BH ,,
137WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
138DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
139RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH ,,
140TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
141ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
142CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH ,,
143ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
144FEILLU BriceTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
145SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
146FROOME ChrisTeam Sky,,
147SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
148ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
149ARISTI MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
150VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
151JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data,,
152LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
153HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:34
154HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step26:19
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 17:31:05
2YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:14
3BERNAL EganTeam Sky0:17
4QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:25
5MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:46
6KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:56
7WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:42
8BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:44
9MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:27
10SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:36
11KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 2:37
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2:39
13MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:41
14ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:49
15CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
16PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:56
17MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:59
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:02
19SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:52
20PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida 3:56
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 4:22
22KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team4:25
23RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:55
24RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 4:57
25EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6:07
26ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:37
27ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team7:10
28MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:23
29ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team7:44
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:26
31DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First9:13
32GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale9:15
33PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo9:20
34BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 9:31
35TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team9:32
36NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin10:35
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo11:14
38MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe11:19
39DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:35
40BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
41FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe11:42
42KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:01
43REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ13:07
44PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates13:19
45BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team14:03
46SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky15:48
47HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb 16:08
48SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky16:43
49BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 16:49
50CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott18:31
51BEVIN PatrickCCC Team19:06
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:34
53DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma19:41
54CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team20:10
55DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20:40
56GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott21:31
57CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin22:34
58VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team22:50
59MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates23:13
60KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma23:19
61VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First23:31
62DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale23:47
63KANGERT TanelEF Education First23:49
64HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky24:55
65DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team25:29
66MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team25:41
67O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data26:13
68VERONA CarlosMovistar Team26:26
69LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal26:32
70LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic27:25
71GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida 27:30
72GESCHKE SimonCCC Team28:38
73CARTHY HughEF Education First28:53
74NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky29:00
75VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal30:32
76HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma30:35
77GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale30:44
78VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH 30:48
79CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First31:32
80STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo32:03
81BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 32:30
82MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic32:52
83GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data33:23
84FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin34:20
85SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott34:36
86OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team34:49
87KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin35:11
88RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates35:46
89FEILLU BriceTeam Arkéa Samsic35:48
90BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale35:52
91LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ36:32
92BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale36:57
93DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step37:42
94ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 37:47
95BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:04
96LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles38:33
97VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles39:06
98MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
99LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma39:34
100BOLE GregaBahrain Merida 39:42
101BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb 39:57
102WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles40:15
103MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 40:39
104EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo40:41
105NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida 41:38
106MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal41:42
107TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma42:33
108IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43:06
109AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida 43:08
110BROWN NathanEF Education First44:33
111SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates45:26
112VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic47:49
113GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team48:10
114FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ48:20
115KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb 49:57
116STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 50:02
117DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles50:06
118GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
119RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH 50:28
120CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step52:42
121KNEES ChristianTeam Sky52:44
122MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 52:48
123RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles53:11
124DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic53:30
125ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team53:58
126SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA55:33
127JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data56:47
128AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team57:03
129ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team57:54
130CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA57:55
131ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal58:19
132LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
133ARISTI MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 58:25
134ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:00:39
135SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 1:00:52
136GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:02:09
137GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:02:14
138GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:23
139VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:04:07
140FROOME ChrisTeam Sky1:04:16
141WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data1:05:10
142RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:06:33
143VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:51
144BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida 1:09:04
145CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 1:11:14
146MORA SebastiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:13:11
147VAUGRENARD BenoîtGroupama - FDJ1:13:17
148SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13:52
149HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:17
150POWER RobertTeam Sunweb 1:16:17
151DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:17:15
152MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 1:18:24
153SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:19:08
154HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:25
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 13
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team10
5YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott10
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8
7MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team7
9BERNAL EganTeam Sky7
10MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates4
11BOLE GregaBahrain Merida 4
12IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott4
13DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
14LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles3
15ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3
16QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2
17MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2
18CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
19SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2
20KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 1
22MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
23KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
24WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles1
25GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1
26CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 1
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal47
2MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe38
3CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35
4VERONA CarlosMovistar Team34
5YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott28
6BERNAL EganTeam Sky24
7MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits24
8WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles24
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team22
10SOLER MarcMovistar Team22
11CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 17
12QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team16
13MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates16
14BEVIN PatrickCCC Team16
15PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
16REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ12
17DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step12
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma10
19STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 10
20YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
21ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin8
22GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7
23MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
24CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6
25KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 4
26VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4
28GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale4
29HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
30DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4
31GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team4
32DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic4
33BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale3
34MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 3
35WOODS MichaelEF Education First2
36MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2
37ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team2
38DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2
39CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2
40LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma2
41ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2
42SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky1
43LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles1
44CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 17:31:05
2BERNAL EganTeam Sky0:17
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:59
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:52
5KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team4:25
6RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:55
7RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 4:57
8EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6:07
9CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo11:14
10MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe11:19
11KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:01
12SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky15:48
13HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb 16:08
14SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky16:43
15CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team20:10
16CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin22:34
17MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates23:13
18KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma23:19
19O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data26:13
20LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal26:32
21CARTHY HughEF Education First28:53
22NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky29:00
23HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma30:35
24BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 32:30
25FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin34:20
26RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates35:46
27EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo40:41
28TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma42:33
29GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team48:10
30FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ48:20
31KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb 49:57
32STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 50:02
33GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data50:06
34SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA55:33
35CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA57:55
36SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 1:00:52
37GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:02:09
38VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:04:07
39RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:06:33
40BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida 1:09:04
41CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 1:11:14
42HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:17
43POWER RobertTeam Sunweb 1:16:17
44MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 1:18:24
45HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:25
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 52:38:05
2Astana Pro Team6:02
3BORA - hansgrohe7:49
4Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team15:33
5Mitchelton-Scott16:44
6Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 19:38
7EF Education First21:11
8AG2R La Mondiale26:03
9Team Sky28:05
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits28:32
11Team Katusha - Alpecin29:43
12Bahrain Merida 30:01
13CCC Team30:58
14UAE-Team Emirates32:28
15Groupama - FDJ32:53
16Team Sunweb 33:17
17Team Jumbo-Visma38:55
18Deceuninck - Quick Step46:02
19Trek - Segafredo47:47
20Team Arkéa Samsic53:01
21Lotto Soudal58:05
22Team Dimension Data1:32:15
23Roompot - Charles1:40:18
24Burgos-BH 1:41:13
25Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:53:29

