Catalunya stage 4: Lopez climbs to victory and overall lead
After missing the podium in stage 3, Miguel Angel Lopez attacks with 8km to go on the summit finish to win stage 4 and take overall lead.
With a long-range attack on the final climb of a mountainous stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won the day and took the overall lead Thursday in Spain.
“My legs felt good,” said Lopez. “It gives me a lot of confidence, we started the season very well in Colombia, but then in Paris-Nice I missed out on a great victory.”
Two riders from the day’s early breakaway rounded out the podium: Marc Soler (Movistar) finished second and Gregor Muhlberger was third atop La Molina at the end of the 150.3km stage, which marked the halfway point of the seven-day race.
The stage served up two ascents of La Molina at the end. Although fairly long at 11.5km, the climb was moderate at 4.3 percent average gradient.
Into the base of the finish climb, Soler and Muhlberger were the last survivors of the day’s early breakaway, holding a lead of around two minutes on the dwindling peloton. Team Sky was whipping up the tempo on the lower slopes of the climb, soon shedding the overall race leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). De Gendt held the GC lead since his stage win on Monday, but on stage 4, his time was up.
“In the end once Sky started riding a hard tempo it all came back together quite quickly,” Adam Yates said.
With about eight kilometers to go, Lopez launched his winning attack.
After about a kilometer of hesitation, Egan Bernal (Team Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) responded.
Lopez’s pace was relentless, though. Inside of the final five kilometers, the Colombian climber caught Soler and Muhlberger.
Behind, Yates’s twin brother Simon had bridged up to the four favorites, bringing Jumbo-Visma’s GC rider Steven Kruijswijk along with him.
Recognizing the danger posed by Lopez, Simon Yates immediately went to the front to drive the pace for the group of five riders.
“I was feeling pretty good but a bit like yesterday there was some games being played, and Lopez managed to jump off the front and steal some seconds,” said Adam Yates. “It was good to have Simon there to ride in the final as well, otherwise the gap might have blown out because none of us were cooperating that well.”
Though he helped keep Lopez in check, Simon Yates’s efforts were not enough, and Adam Yates went on the attack in an attempt to ride across the 22-second gap with about 4km remaining. Bernal followed the Brit.
At the front of the race, Lopez wasn’t shy about setting the pace all the way to the final kilometer of racing. In fact, he was so strong that he dropped his two companions with the finish line in sight and won the day despite his massive effort through the final kilometers of climbing.
Though Adam Yates and Bernal chased as hard as they could, they ended the stage 16 seconds behind Lopez.
Plus, GC rivals Quintana and Kruijswijk clawed their way back to within a couple seconds of the duo by the finish at the ski station on La Molina.
The climbers will have a respite in Friday’s stage 5 as the 188.1km route will trend predominantly downhill to the finish in Sant Cugat del Vallès, favoring a sprint finish. Sunday’s hilly circuit around Barcelona may be the final opportunity for a GC shakeup in Volta a Catalunya.
“There’s a few teams that haven’t done anything here so we expect to see an aggressive approach from here on in,” added Mitchelton-Scott director Julian Dean. “There’s not a lot of opportunities to take time back, but certainly there have always been changes in the GC on the last day in Barcelona. It’s not over until we cross the line in Barcelona.”
Lopez isn’t losing sleep over the challengers who are mere seconds behind him in the overall.
“We’re not going to think too much about that,” added Lopez. “We’ll see on the last day if I can defend this jersey.”
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:02:07
|2
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|3
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|,,
|5
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|7
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:32
|9
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|0:41
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:42
|11
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|14
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:38
|16
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:51
|19
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|21
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|22
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|23
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|24
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|25
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:43
|26
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:51
|27
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|28
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|2:54
|29
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|30
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|31
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:08
|32
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|34
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|35
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:14
|36
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|4:22
|37
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5:38
|38
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|39
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:46
|40
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:19
|41
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|6:46
|42
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|43
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6:48
|44
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|45
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|8:55
|46
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|47
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|9:05
|48
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|9:17
|49
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|50
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|51
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|,,
|52
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|53
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|54
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|55
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|9:27
|56
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:17
|57
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|,,
|58
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|59
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|60
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|61
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|12:20
|62
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|64
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|65
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|66
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|67
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|68
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|69
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|70
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|71
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|72
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|73
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|74
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|76
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|77
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|78
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|79
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:23
|80
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|13:44
|81
|VAN DER LIJKE Nick
|Roompot - Charles
|16:02
|82
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|83
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|84
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:52
|85
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|,,
|86
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|18:41
|87
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|20:15
|88
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:18
|89
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|90
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|91
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|92
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|94
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|95
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|96
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|97
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|98
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|99
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|100
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Roompot - Charles
|23:09
|101
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|102
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|103
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|104
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|105
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|,,
|106
|DE WITTE Mathias
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|107
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|108
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|109
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|110
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|111
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|112
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|113
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|114
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|115
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|116
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|117
|MORA Sebastián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|118
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|121
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|122
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|123
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|124
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|125
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|126
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|127
|VAUGRENARD Benoît
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|128
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|129
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|130
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|131
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|132
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|134
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|135
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|136
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|137
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|138
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|139
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|140
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|141
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|142
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|143
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|144
|FEILLU Brice
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|145
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|146
|FROOME Chris
|Team Sky
|,,
|147
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|148
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|149
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|150
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|151
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|152
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|153
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:34
|154
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:19
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|17:31:05
|2
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|0:17
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|0:25
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:46
|6
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:42
|8
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44
|9
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:27
|10
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:36
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|2:37
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:39
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:41
|14
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:49
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|16
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:56
|17
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:59
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:02
|19
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:52
|20
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|3:56
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|4:22
|22
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|4:25
|23
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:55
|24
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:57
|25
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6:07
|26
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:37
|27
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|7:10
|28
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:23
|29
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|7:44
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:26
|31
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|9:13
|32
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:15
|33
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:20
|34
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9:31
|35
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|9:32
|36
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10:35
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:14
|38
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:19
|39
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:35
|40
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|41
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:42
|42
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:01
|43
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:07
|44
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:19
|45
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|14:03
|46
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|15:48
|47
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|16:08
|48
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|16:43
|49
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16:49
|50
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:31
|51
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|19:06
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:34
|53
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:41
|54
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|20:10
|55
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20:40
|56
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:31
|57
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|22:34
|58
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|22:50
|59
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|60
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:19
|61
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|23:31
|62
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:47
|63
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|23:49
|64
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|24:55
|65
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|25:29
|66
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|25:41
|67
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26:13
|68
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|26:26
|69
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|26:32
|70
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:25
|71
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|27:30
|72
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|28:38
|73
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|28:53
|74
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|29:00
|75
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|30:32
|76
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:35
|77
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:44
|78
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|30:48
|79
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|31:32
|80
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:03
|81
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|32:30
|82
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|32:52
|83
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|33:23
|84
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|34:20
|85
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|34:36
|86
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|34:49
|87
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|35:11
|88
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:46
|89
|FEILLU Brice
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:48
|90
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:52
|91
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:32
|92
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:57
|93
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:42
|94
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|37:47
|95
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:04
|96
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|38:33
|97
|VAN DER LIJKE Nick
|Roompot - Charles
|39:06
|98
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|99
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39:34
|100
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|39:42
|101
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|39:57
|102
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|40:15
|103
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|40:39
|104
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:41
|105
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|41:38
|106
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|41:42
|107
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:33
|108
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43:06
|109
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|43:08
|110
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|44:33
|111
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:26
|112
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|47:49
|113
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|48:10
|114
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:20
|115
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|49:57
|116
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|50:02
|117
|DE WITTE Mathias
|Roompot - Charles
|50:06
|118
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|119
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|50:28
|120
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:42
|121
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|52:44
|122
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|52:48
|123
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Roompot - Charles
|53:11
|124
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|53:30
|125
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|53:58
|126
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55:33
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|56:47
|128
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|57:03
|129
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|57:54
|130
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57:55
|131
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|58:19
|132
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|133
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|58:25
|134
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:39
|135
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:00:52
|136
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:02:09
|137
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:14
|138
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:23
|139
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:07
|140
|FROOME Chris
|Team Sky
|1:04:16
|141
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:05:10
|142
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:33
|143
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:51
|144
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|1:09:04
|145
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:11:14
|146
|MORA Sebastián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:13:11
|147
|VAUGRENARD Benoît
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13:17
|148
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13:52
|149
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:17
|150
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:17
|151
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17:15
|152
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|1:18:24
|153
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19:08
|154
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:25
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|13
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|5
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|7
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|7
|9
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|7
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|11
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|12
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|14
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|3
|15
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3
|16
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2
|17
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|18
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|20
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|22
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|23
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|24
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|1
|25
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|47
|2
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|3
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|4
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|34
|5
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|24
|7
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|8
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|24
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|10
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|22
|11
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|17
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|16
|13
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|14
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|16
|15
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|16
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|17
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|18
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|10
|20
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|21
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8
|22
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|23
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6
|25
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|4
|26
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|28
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|29
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|30
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|31
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|32
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|33
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|3
|35
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|2
|36
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|37
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|38
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2
|39
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|40
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|41
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2
|42
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|1
|43
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|1
|44
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|17:31:05
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|0:17
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:59
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:52
|5
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|4:25
|6
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:55
|7
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:57
|8
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6:07
|9
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:14
|10
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:19
|11
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:01
|12
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|15:48
|13
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|16:08
|14
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|16:43
|15
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|20:10
|16
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|22:34
|17
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|18
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:19
|19
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26:13
|20
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|26:32
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|28:53
|22
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|29:00
|23
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:35
|24
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|32:30
|25
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|34:20
|26
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:46
|27
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:41
|28
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:33
|29
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|48:10
|30
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:20
|31
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|49:57
|32
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|50:02
|33
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|50:06
|34
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55:33
|35
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57:55
|36
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:00:52
|37
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:02:09
|38
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:07
|39
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:33
|40
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|1:09:04
|41
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:11:14
|42
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:17
|43
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:17
|44
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|1:18:24
|45
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:25
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|52:38:05
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|6:02
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:49
|4
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|15:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:44
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19:38
|7
|EF Education First
|21:11
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:03
|9
|Team Sky
|28:05
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:32
|11
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|29:43
|12
|Bahrain Merida
|30:01
|13
|CCC Team
|30:58
|14
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:28
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:53
|16
|Team Sunweb
|33:17
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:55
|18
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:02
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:47
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|53:01
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|58:05
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|1:32:15
|23
|Roompot - Charles
|1:40:18
|24
|Burgos-BH
|1:41:13
|25
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:53:29
