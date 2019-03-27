Up against a trio of top Colombian climbers and a feisty Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came away with a win in stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya atop the climb to the Valter 2000 ski station on Wednesday.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) was second to the Brit, right ahead of Martin, who was third.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), who won stage 1 with a solo breakaway, kept his overall lead by 23 seconds, though he had expected to lose it in the 179km race that culminated with an 11.4km hors categorie climb.

“I had the best legs in the final section,” said Yates, who suffered a gut-wrenching one-second defeat at the Tirreno Adriatico last week. “There’ll be more of the same tomorrow. There’s plenty of time to get the overall lead here.”

Bernal kicked off the action halfway up that final climb. Only Nairo Quintana (Movistar) could follow.

Gauging his effort carefully, Yates gradually bridged up to the duo of Colombian climbers.

“Bernal and Quintana were really strong,” Yates said. “When they first attacked, I held back a little to pace my effort, just slowly came back to them. Then it was a bit of game — no one wanted to work.”

Due to that ebb in the pace, a third Colombian, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) bridged up to the leaders, along with Martin.

Into the final three kilometers, Yates and Bernal both tested the front group with accelerations. These attacks put Lopez and Martin on the limit. However, the pace was never consistently hard. By the last five kilometers, all five leaders were together to contest the sprint.

Perhaps surprising the other climbers, Martin made a hard attack and led into the last 300 meters.

Yates was right on his wheel and swept past on the Irishman’s left side as the road gradually swung to the right and into the finish.

Bernal responded to Yates’s acceleration. While the Colombian couldn’t come past for the win, he did take second place on the day.

“Yates is really strong, we’ll need to keep an eye on him,” Bernal said. “We are more than happy with that [result], it was a tough stage today. Tomorrow will be the same and we’ll go for it again.”

Thursday’s 150-kilometer stage 4 should provoke similar action with four categorized climbs and a summit finish at La Molina.

“Tomorrow is another possibility for a stage win, but so far so good,” Adam Yates added.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott5:02:18
2BERNAL EganTeam Sky,,
3MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
4QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:02
6KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
7ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:46
8CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
9KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 0:51
10WOODS MichaelEF Education First0:53
11PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
13MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
14KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:26
15CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:37
16PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida ,,
17MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
18RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
19KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
21SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:01
22MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
23ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
24DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
25RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2:06
26SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:19
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
28DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:21
29CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 2:24
30TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team2:36
31CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First2:54
32ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06
33O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
34EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:08
35MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
36LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal3:15
37NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
38HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb 3:25
39BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 3:45
40ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team3:52
41PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:54
42BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4:38
43ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 5:22
44SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky5:33
45FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe5:48
46REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6:13
47SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky7:06
48PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
49BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
50CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
51HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
52BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale7:14
53BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:19
54GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
55DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
56VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH ,,
57STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo7:26
58KANGERT TanelEF Education First7:39
59CARTHY HughEF Education First8:27
60LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ8:43
61FEILLU BriceTeam Arkéa Samsic8:58
62ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin9:07
63BEVIN PatrickCCC Team9:41
64WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles9:59
65CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin10:06
66VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
67DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
68VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
69EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
70CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
71GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
72GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
73GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
74NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky10:29
75HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky,,
76MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
77TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma11:03
78DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
79KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
80MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
81OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
82VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
83KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
84FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
85VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
86MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
87DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale,,
88GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
89MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
90BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale12:13
91DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team12:35
92LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma13:09
93GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida 13:35
94RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates13:46
95MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:52
96LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic13:54
97SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
98DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
99KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb 14:27
100BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:31
101BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 14:41
102SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
103FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 14:51
104MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 15:01
105HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma15:11
106LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles15:19
107SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates16:34
108GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale17:07
109ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott18:24
110AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida ,,
111ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
112MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
113STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb ,,
114MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal18:55
115VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic19:11
116RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles19:57
117MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 20:29
118VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
119DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic20:47
120NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida 20:57
121BROWN NathanEF Education First21:16
122IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott22:44
123VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles22:56
124CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:18
125SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step26:49
126DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles,,
127RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates,,
128BOLE GregaBahrain Merida ,,
129BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida ,,
130KNEES ChristianTeam Sky,,
131BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb ,,
132ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
133AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
134MITRI JamesBurgos-BH ,,
135HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
136GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
137FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
138WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
139MORA SebastiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
140GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
141MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
142LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
143GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo26:55
144SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe,,
145VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
146ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
147RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH ,,
148FROOME ChrisTeam Sky,,
149ARISTI MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
150GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
151CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
152VAUGRENARD BenoîtGroupama - FDJ,,
153CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH ,,
154POWER RobertTeam Sunweb ,,
155SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
156HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
157DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ,,
158JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data28:09
159SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
160OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
161CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo29:10
162GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data30:39
RankNameTeamTime
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal 13:28:29
2YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:27
3BERNAL EganTeam Sky0:30
4MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:33
5QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:35
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:39
7KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06
8ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:23
9CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
10KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 1:28
11WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:30
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
13PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
14MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:42
15KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team2:03
16MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:14
17KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
18YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:26
20SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:28
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida 2:30
22RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
23MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:38
24RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2:43
25VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:45
26DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2:54
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:56
28CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 3:01
29TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team3:13
30MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:44
31EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:45
32LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal3:52
33ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team4:05
34ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:12
35NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin4:18
36BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 4:22
37PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates4:31
38ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team4:45
39BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team5:15
40FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe6:25
41REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6:50
42SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky,,
43CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott7:43
44HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
45SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky7:55
46PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
47DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team7:56
48BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
49GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
50VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH 8:08
51KANGERT TanelEF Education First8:16
52CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First8:52
53CARTHY HughEF Education First9:04
54STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo9:23
55ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin9:44
56BEVIN PatrickCCC Team10:18
57GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data10:43
58CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
59VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
60GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
61GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale10:55
62VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team10:59
63MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates11:22
64CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team11:34
65VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First11:40
66FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
67MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
68DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:52
69DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale11:56
70OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team12:09
71HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb 12:15
72KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma12:31
73KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
74NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky12:37
75BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 13:04
76FEILLU BriceTeam Arkéa Samsic13:08
77BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale13:12
78DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:38
79DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma13:51
80HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky14:07
81BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale14:17
82MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team14:29
83LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic14:31
84VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14:35
85SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott14:47
86DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:02
87ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 15:07
88BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:24
89GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida 15:39
90LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles15:53
91LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma16:54
92O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data17:47
93EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo18:01
94FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 18:29
95HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma18:44
96MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe19:17
97RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates19:23
98GESCHKE SimonCCC Team19:50
99TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:53
100WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles20:26
101AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida 20:28
102MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20:32
103BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 20:39
104MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 20:56
105MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic21:01
106BROWN NathanEF Education First21:53
107MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
108SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates22:46
109IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott23:17
110VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles23:33
111LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ24:41
112VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic25:09
113DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles27:26
114GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
115RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH 27:48
116BOLE GregaBahrain Merida 27:51
117BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb 28:06
118NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida 29:47
119KNEES ChristianTeam Sky30:04
120KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb 30:08
121RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles30:31
122DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic30:50
123ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team31:18
124FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ32:47
125SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:53
126CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
127JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data34:07
128MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 34:36
129ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team35:14
130ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal35:39
131LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
132GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo35:45
133ARISTI MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
134GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team36:19
135STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 36:47
136ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott37:59
137CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA38:06
138SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 38:12
139GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data39:29
140GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale39:34
141GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic39:43
142VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal41:27
143MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal41:30
144FROOME ChrisTeam Sky41:36
145WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data42:30
146RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates43:53
147VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step44:11
148AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team45:12
149BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida 46:24
150CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 48:34
151MORA SebastiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA50:31
152VAUGRENARD BenoîtGroupama - FDJ50:37
153SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step51:12
154OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates51:51
155CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo52:18
156SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:55
157HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step54:35
158DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ,,
159MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 55:44
160SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe56:28
161POWER RobertTeam Sunweb ,,
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
3YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott10
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 10
5BERNAL EganTeam Sky7
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
7MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates4
8IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott4
9BOLE GregaBahrain Merida 4
10DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
11LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles3
12ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3
13QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2
14MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2
15CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
16SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2
17KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
18MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
19WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles1
20GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1
21CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 1
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
2CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35
3YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott26
4MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits24
5BERNAL EganTeam Sky20
6WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles18
7MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates16
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team15
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team12
10DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step12
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma10
12ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin8
13VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
14GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7
15MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
16CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6
17KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 4
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
19DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4
20DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic4
21GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team4
22BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale3
23MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 3
24WOODS MichaelEF Education First2
25ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team2
26CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2
27MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2
28LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma2
29ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2
30CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 1
31LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles1
32CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam Sky 13:28:59
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:09
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12
4KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:33
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:56
7SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:58
8RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:00
9RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2:13
10EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:15
11LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal3:22
12SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky6:20
13SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky7:25
14CARTHY HughEF Education First8:34
15CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin10:13
16MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates10:52
17CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team11:04
18FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin11:10
19MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
20HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb 11:45
21KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma12:01
22NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky12:07
23O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data17:17
24EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo17:31
25FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 17:59
26HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma18:14
27RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates18:53
28TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:23
29BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 20:09
30GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data26:56
31KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb 29:38
32FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ32:17
33SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:23
34GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team35:49
35STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 36:17
36CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA37:36
37SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 37:42
38GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data38:59
39VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal40:57
40MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal41:00
41RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates43:23
42BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida 45:54
43CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 48:04
44OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates51:21
45SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:25
46HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step54:05
47MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 55:14
48POWER RobertTeam Sunweb 55:58
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 40:30:23
2Astana Pro Team0:24
3EF Education First2:43
4Mitchelton-Scott5:38
5BORA - hansgrohe6:17
6Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 8:24
7Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team9:23
8Lotto Soudal9:55
9Team Katusha - Alpecin10:03
10Team Sky10:26
11Cofidis, Solutions Crédits10:31
12UAE-Team Emirates11:30
13AG2R La Mondiale12:33
14Groupama - FDJ13:13
15CCC Team13:20
16Deceuninck - Quick Step14:02
17Trek - Segafredo14:48
18Bahrain Merida 15:16
19Team Sunweb 16:18
20Team Jumbo-Visma22:21
21Team Arkéa Samsic24:31
22Burgos-BH 37:35
23Team Dimension Data38:23
24Roompot - Charles42:10
25Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08:29

