Catalunya stage 3: Yates conquers Colombian climbers
Yates gets the better of Colombian climbers Bernal, Quintana, and Lopez. Martin battles his way to third place after being dropped on the summit finish.
Up against a trio of top Colombian climbers and a feisty Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came away with a win in stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya atop the climb to the Valter 2000 ski station on Wednesday.
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) was second to the Brit, right ahead of Martin, who was third.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), who won stage 1 with a solo breakaway, kept his overall lead by 23 seconds, though he had expected to lose it in the 179km race that culminated with an 11.4km hors categorie climb.
“I had the best legs in the final section,” said Yates, who suffered a gut-wrenching one-second defeat at the Tirreno Adriatico last week. “There’ll be more of the same tomorrow. There’s plenty of time to get the overall lead here.”
Bernal kicked off the action halfway up that final climb. Only Nairo Quintana (Movistar) could follow.
Gauging his effort carefully, Yates gradually bridged up to the duo of Colombian climbers.
“Bernal and Quintana were really strong,” Yates said. “When they first attacked, I held back a little to pace my effort, just slowly came back to them. Then it was a bit of game — no one wanted to work.”
Due to that ebb in the pace, a third Colombian, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) bridged up to the leaders, along with Martin.
Into the final three kilometers, Yates and Bernal both tested the front group with accelerations. These attacks put Lopez and Martin on the limit. However, the pace was never consistently hard. By the last five kilometers, all five leaders were together to contest the sprint.
Perhaps surprising the other climbers, Martin made a hard attack and led into the last 300 meters.
Yates was right on his wheel and swept past on the Irishman’s left side as the road gradually swung to the right and into the finish.
Bernal responded to Yates’s acceleration. While the Colombian couldn’t come past for the win, he did take second place on the day.
“Yates is really strong, we’ll need to keep an eye on him,” Bernal said. “We are more than happy with that [result], it was a tough stage today. Tomorrow will be the same and we’ll go for it again.”
Thursday’s 150-kilometer stage 4 should provoke similar action with four categorized climbs and a summit finish at La Molina.
“Tomorrow is another possibility for a stage win, but so far so good,” Adam Yates added.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:02:18
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|,,
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02
|6
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|7
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:46
|8
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:51
|10
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|0:53
|11
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|13
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|14
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:26
|15
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|16
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|17
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|18
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|19
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:01
|22
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|23
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|24
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|25
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:06
|26
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:19
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21
|29
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|2:24
|30
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|2:36
|31
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|2:54
|32
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:06
|33
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|34
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:08
|35
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|36
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|3:15
|37
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|38
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|3:25
|39
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:45
|40
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|3:52
|41
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:54
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4:38
|43
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5:22
|44
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|5:33
|45
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:48
|46
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:13
|47
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|7:06
|48
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|49
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|50
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|51
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|52
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:14
|53
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:19
|54
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|55
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|56
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|57
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:26
|58
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|7:39
|59
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:27
|60
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:43
|61
|FEILLU Brice
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:58
|62
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9:07
|63
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|9:41
|64
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|9:59
|65
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10:06
|66
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|67
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|68
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|69
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|70
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|72
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|73
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|74
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|10:29
|75
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|,,
|76
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|77
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:03
|78
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|79
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|80
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|81
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|82
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|83
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|84
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|85
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|86
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|87
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|88
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|89
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|90
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:13
|91
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|12:35
|92
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:09
|93
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|13:35
|94
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:46
|95
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|13:52
|96
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:54
|97
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|98
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|99
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|14:27
|100
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:31
|101
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14:41
|102
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|103
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|14:51
|104
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|15:01
|105
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:11
|106
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|15:19
|107
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:34
|108
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:07
|109
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:24
|110
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|112
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|113
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|114
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|18:55
|115
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:11
|116
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Roompot - Charles
|19:57
|117
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|20:29
|118
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|119
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:47
|120
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|20:57
|121
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|21:16
|122
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:44
|123
|VAN DER LIJKE Nick
|Roompot - Charles
|22:56
|124
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:18
|125
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:49
|126
|DE WITTE Mathias
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|127
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|128
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|129
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|130
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|,,
|131
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|132
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|133
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|134
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|135
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|136
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|137
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|138
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|139
|MORA Sebastián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|140
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|141
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|142
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|143
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:55
|144
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|145
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|146
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|147
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|148
|FROOME Chris
|Team Sky
|,,
|149
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|150
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|151
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|152
|VAUGRENARD Benoît
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|153
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|154
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|155
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|156
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|157
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|158
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|28:09
|159
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|160
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|161
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:10
|162
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|30:39
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:28:29
|2
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|0:30
|4
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:33
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|0:35
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39
|7
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|8
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:23
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:28
|11
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:30
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|13
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|14
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:42
|15
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|2:03
|16
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|17
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|18
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:26
|20
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|2:30
|22
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:38
|24
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:43
|25
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:45
|26
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2:54
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:56
|28
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|3:01
|29
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|3:13
|30
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:44
|31
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:45
|32
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|3:52
|33
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:05
|34
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:12
|35
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4:18
|36
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:22
|37
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:31
|38
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|4:45
|39
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|5:15
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:25
|41
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:50
|42
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|,,
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:43
|44
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|45
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|7:55
|46
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|47
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7:56
|48
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|49
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|50
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|8:08
|51
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|8:16
|52
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|8:52
|53
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|9:04
|54
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:23
|55
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9:44
|56
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|10:18
|57
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|10:43
|58
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|59
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|60
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|61
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:55
|62
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|10:59
|63
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:22
|64
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|11:34
|65
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|11:40
|66
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|67
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|68
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:52
|69
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:56
|70
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|12:09
|71
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|12:15
|72
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:31
|73
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|74
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|12:37
|75
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13:04
|76
|FEILLU Brice
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:08
|77
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:12
|78
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|13:38
|79
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:51
|80
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|14:07
|81
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:17
|82
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|14:29
|83
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:31
|84
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14:35
|85
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:47
|86
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:02
|87
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15:07
|88
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:24
|89
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|15:39
|90
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|15:53
|91
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:54
|92
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|17:47
|93
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:01
|94
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|18:29
|95
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:44
|96
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:17
|97
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:23
|98
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|19:50
|99
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:53
|100
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|20:26
|101
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|20:28
|102
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20:32
|103
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20:39
|104
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|20:56
|105
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:01
|106
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|21:53
|107
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|108
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:46
|109
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:17
|110
|VAN DER LIJKE Nick
|Roompot - Charles
|23:33
|111
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:41
|112
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:09
|113
|DE WITTE Mathias
|Roompot - Charles
|27:26
|114
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|115
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|27:48
|116
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|27:51
|117
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|28:06
|118
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|29:47
|119
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|30:04
|120
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|30:08
|121
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Roompot - Charles
|30:31
|122
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:50
|123
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|31:18
|124
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:47
|125
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:53
|126
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|34:07
|128
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|34:36
|129
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|35:14
|130
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|35:39
|131
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|132
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:45
|133
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|134
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|36:19
|135
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|36:47
|136
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37:59
|137
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:06
|138
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|38:12
|139
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|39:29
|140
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|39:34
|141
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:43
|142
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|41:27
|143
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|41:30
|144
|FROOME Chris
|Team Sky
|41:36
|145
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|42:30
|146
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:53
|147
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:11
|148
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|45:12
|149
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|46:24
|150
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|48:34
|151
|MORA Sebastián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50:31
|152
|VAUGRENARD Benoît
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:37
|153
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51:12
|154
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|51:51
|155
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:18
|156
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53:55
|157
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:35
|158
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|159
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|55:44
|160
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:28
|161
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|3
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|10
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|7
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|7
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|8
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|9
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|10
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|11
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|3
|12
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2
|14
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|15
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|17
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|18
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|19
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|1
|20
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|2
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|3
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|4
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|20
|6
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|18
|7
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|15
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|12
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8
|13
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|14
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|4
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|19
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|20
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|21
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|3
|24
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|2
|25
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|27
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|28
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|29
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2
|30
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|31
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|1
|32
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|13:28:59
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12
|4
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:33
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|7
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:00
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:13
|10
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:15
|11
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|3:22
|12
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|6:20
|13
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|7:25
|14
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:34
|15
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10:13
|16
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:52
|17
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|11:04
|18
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|11:10
|19
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|20
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|11:45
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:01
|22
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|12:07
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|17:17
|24
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:31
|25
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|17:59
|26
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:14
|27
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:53
|28
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:23
|29
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20:09
|30
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|26:56
|31
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|29:38
|32
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:17
|33
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:23
|34
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|35:49
|35
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|36:17
|36
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37:36
|37
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|37:42
|38
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|38:59
|39
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|40:57
|40
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|41:00
|41
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:23
|42
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|45:54
|43
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|48:04
|44
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|51:21
|45
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53:25
|46
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:05
|47
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|55:14
|48
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|55:58
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|40:30:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24
|3
|EF Education First
|2:43
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:38
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:17
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8:24
|7
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|9:23
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9:55
|9
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10:03
|10
|Team Sky
|10:26
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:31
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:30
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:33
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:13
|15
|CCC Team
|13:20
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:02
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:48
|18
|Bahrain Merida
|15:16
|19
|Team Sunweb
|16:18
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:21
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:31
|22
|Burgos-BH
|37:35
|23
|Team Dimension Data
|38:23
|24
|Roompot - Charles
|42:10
|25
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08:29
