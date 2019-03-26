Catalunya stage 2: Matthews back to winning ways
Australian sprinter Michael Matthews bounces back from a tough crash in Paris-Nice in the best way possible, with his first win of 2019 at Catalunya.
Sunweb’s Michael Matthews looks to have his spring season back on track with a victory in stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya Tuesday. The Australian recovered quickly from a traumatic crash in Paris-Nice earlier this month and sprinted to his first victory of 2019 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain.
“It was really hard but I was pretty confident in an uphill sprint like this,” Matthews said. “After my bad luck this year it’s just incredible. I’m so happy.”
World road champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second in the sprint, and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) kept the overall lead that he earned on Monday with a bold solo breakaway to win stage 1 of the seven-day race.
The 166.7km stage culminated with a one-kilometer uphill kick to the line.
Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) tried to catch the peloton off-guard with a late attack inside of the final 10 kilometers, but the bunch wasn’t about to let the Eritrean ride clear.
The peloton was back together and under control with five kilometers to go.
Into the last kilometer, Mitchelton-Scott took charge of the peloton with Dion Smith riding as lead-out for Impey.
Matthews lit the afterburners in the final few hundred meters to the line and won by a comfortable margin.
“When I saw Valverde on my wheel, struggling in the sprint, I knew I was going fast and had some good power,” said Matthews, “So I’m so thankful to my team for believing in me for this long and I came up with a nice victory.”
After crashing out of Paris-Nice in stage 1 and suffering a concussion, Matthews’s 2019 season was in doubt. He had come off of two big WorldTour wins at the end of 2018, at Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and Montreal. Expectations were high for him to deliver in the cobbled classics, which begin in earnest this weekend.
Fortunately for Matthews and his Sunweb team, he recovered more quickly than anticipated and rode the season’s first monument classic, Milano-Sanremo, finishing a respectable 12th place.
On Wednesday, Volta a Catalunya’s third stage will feature a much more selective finish with a massive climb to Valter 2000, averaging 7.7 percent over 11 kilometers to finish at 2,148 meters above sea level after 179km of racing.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4:09:34
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|3
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|6
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|7
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|8
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|9
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|11
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|12
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|,,
|13
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|14
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|16
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|17
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|18
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|19
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|20
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|21
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|22
|VAN DER LIJKE Nick
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|23
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|24
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|25
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|26
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|28
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|30
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|31
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|32
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|33
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|34
|DE WITTE Mathias
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|36
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|37
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|38
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|39
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|40
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|41
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|42
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|44
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|45
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|46
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|47
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|48
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|49
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|50
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|51
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|53
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|55
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|57
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|58
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|59
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:12
|60
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|61
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|,,
|62
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|63
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|64
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|65
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|66
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16
|67
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|68
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|69
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|70
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|71
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|72
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|73
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|74
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|75
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|76
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|77
|FEILLU Brice
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|78
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|79
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:26
|80
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|81
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|82
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|83
|DUIJN Huub
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|84
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|85
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|86
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|87
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|88
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:34
|89
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|0:40
|90
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|,,
|91
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51
|92
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|93
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|94
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20
|95
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:27
|96
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|97
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|98
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|99
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|100
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|101
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|102
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|103
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|1:31
|104
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21
|105
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|2:38
|106
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|107
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|108
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:56
|109
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|3:01
|110
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|,,
|111
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:08
|112
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|113
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|114
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3:49
|115
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00
|116
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|5:21
|117
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|118
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|119
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|120
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|121
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|122
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|123
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|124
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|125
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|126
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|127
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|128
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|129
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|130
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|8:13
|131
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|132
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|133
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|134
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|135
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|136
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|137
|VAUGRENARD Benoît
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|138
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|139
|MORA Sebastián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|140
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|141
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|142
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|143
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|144
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:54
|145
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|146
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|147
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|148
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|149
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|150
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|151
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|152
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|153
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|154
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|155
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|12:03
|156
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:11
|157
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|158
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|159
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|160
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|14:04
|161
|FROOME Chris
|Team Sky
|,,
|162
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|163
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|164
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|165
|BANASZEK Alan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|166
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|167
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:23:50
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:47
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:48
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:54
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2:56
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|2:57
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|10
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|2:58
|11
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|12
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|13
|VAN DER LIJKE Nick
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|14
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|16
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|17
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|19
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|21
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|24
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|25
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|26
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|27
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|28
|DE WITTE Mathias
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|29
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|30
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|31
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|32
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|34
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|36
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|37
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|38
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|39
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|40
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|41
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|42
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|43
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|44
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|45
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|46
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|48
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|49
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|50
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|52
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|53
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|54
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|55
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|56
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|57
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|58
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|59
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10
|60
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|,,
|61
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|62
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|63
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|64
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|65
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:14
|66
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|67
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|68
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|69
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|70
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|71
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|72
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|73
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|74
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|75
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|76
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|3:23
|77
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:24
|78
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:27
|79
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|80
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|81
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|82
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|3:38
|83
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|84
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:49
|85
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|86
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|87
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:18
|88
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|4:25
|89
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|90
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|91
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|92
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|4:29
|93
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|5:19
|94
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|5:36
|95
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|96
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:54
|97
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|5:59
|98
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|99
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:06
|100
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|101
|FEILLU Brice
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:31
|102
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|6:44
|103
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:58
|104
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:19
|105
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|106
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|107
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|108
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|109
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|110
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|111
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|112
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|113
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:33
|114
|DUIJN Huub
|Roompot - Charles
|10:08
|115
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:16
|116
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|11:08
|117
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:11
|118
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|119
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|120
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|121
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|122
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|123
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|124
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|125
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:50
|126
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|11:51
|127
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12:06
|128
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:19
|129
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:24
|130
|WEENING Pieter
|Roompot - Charles
|12:49
|131
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Roompot - Charles
|12:55
|132
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:09
|133
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|16:53
|134
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|17:02
|135
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|136
|FROOME Chris
|Team Sky
|,,
|137
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:11
|138
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|18:02
|139
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|140
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:19
|141
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|19:11
|142
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:25
|143
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:44
|144
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|145
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|146
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|21:56
|147
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|148
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|149
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|24:01
|150
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|24:48
|151
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:29
|152
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|153
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|25:54
|154
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|155
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:03
|156
|MORA Sebastián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|157
|VAUGRENARD Benoît
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|158
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|159
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:44
|160
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|161
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28:07
|162
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:01
|163
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|164
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|31:16
|165
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:54
|166
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|167
|BANASZEK Alan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33:17
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|10
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|5
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|6
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|7
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2
|9
|DUIJN Huub
|Roompot - Charles
|2
|10
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|1
|12
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|14
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|2
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|3
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|4
|DUIJN Huub
|Roompot - Charles
|9
|5
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|6
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|9
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|3
|11
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|12
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|13
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|14
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1
|16
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:26:38
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|0:09
|3
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|4
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|5
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|8
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|9
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|11
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|12
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|13
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|15
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team Sky
|0:22
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26
|18
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|0:50
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|21
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|1:41
|23
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06
|24
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|3:11
|25
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:10
|26
|SOTO Nelson Andrés
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:31
|27
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|28
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|29
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:28
|30
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:23
|31
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|32
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|33
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|9:03
|34
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|14:05
|35
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|14:14
|36
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|37
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:23
|38
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|15:14
|39
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:37
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17:56
|41
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|19:08
|42
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|21:13
|43
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23:06
|44
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:15
|45
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:56
|46
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25:19
|47
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:13
|48
|MITRI James
|Burgos-BH
|28:28
|49
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|29:06
|50
|BANASZEK Alan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30:29
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|25:17:42
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:42
|4
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|5
|EF Education First
|,,
|6
|Movistar Team
|,,
|7
|Roompot - Charles
|,,
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|9
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:54
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|12
|CCC Team
|2:58
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|18
|Team Sunweb
|3:22
|19
|Bahrain Merida
|3:27
|20
|Team Sky
|3:34
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|4:09
|22
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:26
|23
|Burgos-BH
|6:11
|24
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:29
|25
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:32
