Sunweb’s Michael Matthews looks to have his spring season back on track with a victory in stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya Tuesday. The Australian recovered quickly from a traumatic crash in Paris-Nice earlier this month and sprinted to his first victory of 2019 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain.

“It was really hard but I was pretty confident in an uphill sprint like this,” Matthews said. “After my bad luck this year it’s just incredible. I’m so happy.”

World road champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second in the sprint, and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) kept the overall lead that he earned on Monday with a bold solo breakaway to win stage 1 of the seven-day race.

The 166.7km stage culminated with a one-kilometer uphill kick to the line.

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) tried to catch the peloton off-guard with a late attack inside of the final 10 kilometers, but the bunch wasn’t about to let the Eritrean ride clear.

The peloton was back together and under control with five kilometers to go.

Into the last kilometer, Mitchelton-Scott took charge of the peloton with Dion Smith riding as lead-out for Impey.

Matthews lit the afterburners in the final few hundred meters to the line and won by a comfortable margin.

“When I saw Valverde on my wheel, struggling in the sprint, I knew I was going fast and had some good power,” said Matthews, “So I’m so thankful to my team for believing in me for this long and I came up with a nice victory.”

After crashing out of Paris-Nice in stage 1 and suffering a concussion, Matthews’s 2019 season was in doubt. He had come off of two big WorldTour wins at the end of 2018, at Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and Montreal. Expectations were high for him to deliver in the cobbled classics, which begin in earnest this weekend.

Fortunately for Matthews and his Sunweb team, he recovered more quickly than anticipated and rode the season’s first monument classic, Milano-Sanremo, finishing a respectable 12th place.

On Wednesday, Volta a Catalunya’s third stage will feature a much more selective finish with a massive climb to Valter 2000, averaging 7.7 percent over 11 kilometers to finish at 2,148 meters above sea level after 179km of racing.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 4:09:34
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
3IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
5EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
6KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
7BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
8GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
9FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
10MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
11PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
12BERNAL EganTeam Sky,,
13BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
14WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
15KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb ,,
16LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
17KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
18YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
19BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
20CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida ,,
21BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
22VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles,,
23YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
24MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
25MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
26KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
27BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
28VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
29ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
30MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
31LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
32FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
33QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
34DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles,,
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
36RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
37DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
38PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
39CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
40DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
41TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
42ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
43CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
44MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
45CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
46GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
47MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
48LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles,,
49LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
50CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
51BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
53KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
54REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
55GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
57VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
58MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
59RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates0:12
60CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
61SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky,,
62PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
63GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
64VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH ,,
65DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
66DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale0:16
67MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
68DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
69PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida ,,
70ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
71ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
72SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
73RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH ,,
74VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
75MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
76RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
77FEILLU BriceTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
78BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
79NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:26
80LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:29
81DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
82OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
83DUIJN HuubRoompot - Charles,,
84ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
85DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
86MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
87BOLE GregaBahrain Merida ,,
88DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:34
89BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb 0:40
90SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky,,
91KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:51
92KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
93CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
94STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo1:20
95AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida 1:27
96GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida ,,
97WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
98ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
99EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
100BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
101KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb ,,
102GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
103NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky1:31
104MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal2:21
105KNEES ChristianTeam Sky2:38
106RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles,,
107VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:55
108HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:56
109FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 3:01
110HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky,,
111DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma3:08
112WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles,,
113LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
114ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3:49
115RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates5:00
116JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data5:21
117BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
118MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH ,,
119FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
120CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
121CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
122VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
123ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
124SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
125BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
126SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
127BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida ,,
128CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
129BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
130ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal8:13
131GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
132HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb ,,
133VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
134GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
135LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
136TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
137VAUGRENARD BenoîtGroupama - FDJ,,
138OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
139MORA SebastiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
140NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida ,,
141VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
142GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
143ARISTI MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
144HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:54
145SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
146SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
147MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
148GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
149HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
150CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
151STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb ,,
152ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
153HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
154AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
155MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 12:03
156HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step12:11
157GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
158DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ,,
159CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH ,,
160MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal14:04
161FROOME ChrisTeam Sky,,
162SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
163O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
164SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe,,
165BANASZEK AlanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
166ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
167POWER RobertTeam Sunweb ,,
RankNameTeamTime
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:23:50
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:47
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 2:48
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
5IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:54
6QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2:56
7BERNAL EganTeam Sky2:57
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
9MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
10BEVIN PatrickCCC Team2:58
11LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
12EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
13VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles,,
14WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
15CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida ,,
16KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb ,,
17GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
18MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
19BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
20FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
21MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
22ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
23MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
24VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
25PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
26MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
27BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
28DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles,,
29PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
30MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
31BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
32KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
34LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles,,
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
36CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
37KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
38DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
39CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
40LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
41CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
42BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
43FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
44BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
45YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
46YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
47RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
48TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
49REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
50VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
51GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
52GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
53LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
54KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
55ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
56MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
57HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
58GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
59GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale3:10
60SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky,,
61DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
62CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
63PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
64VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH ,,
65MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe3:14
66BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
67VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
68RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH ,,
69DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
70SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
71DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale,,
72PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida ,,
73ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
74RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
75MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
76BOLE GregaBahrain Merida 3:23
77NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:24
78DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:27
79OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
80ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
81DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
82SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky3:38
83BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb ,,
84KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:49
85KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
86CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
87STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo4:18
88GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida 4:25
89ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
90BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
91AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida ,,
92NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky4:29
93MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal5:19
94KNEES ChristianTeam Sky5:36
95VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:53
96HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma5:54
97HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky5:59
98FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH ,,
99LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma6:06
100DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
101FEILLU BriceTeam Arkéa Samsic6:31
102ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team6:44
103RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates7:58
104SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:19
105CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
106FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
107VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
108BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
109JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data,,
110CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
111BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
112BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
113SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates8:33
114DUIJN HuubRoompot - Charles10:08
115EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo10:16
116GESCHKE SimonCCC Team11:08
117GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo11:11
118ARISTI MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
119ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
120TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
121LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
122HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb ,,
123GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
124NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida ,,
125MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:50
126GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team11:51
127ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 12:06
128MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic12:19
129DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic12:24
130WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles12:49
131RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles12:55
132GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic15:09
133VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal16:53
134O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data17:02
135MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
136FROOME ChrisTeam Sky,,
137CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:11
138WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data18:02
139KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb ,,
140LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ18:19
141ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team19:11
142RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates19:25
143HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:44
144STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb ,,
145AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
146MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 21:56
147ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
148BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida ,,
149CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 24:01
150GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale24:48
151CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo25:29
152HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
153SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 25:54
154ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
155OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates26:03
156MORA SebastiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
157VAUGRENARD BenoîtGroupama - FDJ,,
158VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
159SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step26:44
160HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
161SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA28:07
162HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step30:01
163DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ,,
164MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 31:16
165SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe31:54
166POWER RobertTeam Sunweb ,,
167BANASZEK AlanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA33:17
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb 10
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
5IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott4
6BOLE GregaBahrain Merida 4
7ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2
9DUIJN HuubRoompot - Charles2
10MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2
11BERNAL EganTeam Sky1
12KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
13MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
14GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
2MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits24
3CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12
4DUIJN HuubRoompot - Charles9
5VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
6GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7
7MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
9GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team4
10MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 3
11CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2
12MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2
13ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team2
14ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2
15QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
16CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida 1
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8:26:38
2BERNAL EganTeam Sky0:09
3LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal0:10
4EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
5MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
7CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
8KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
9CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
11FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
12RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
13MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
14GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
15SIVAKOV PavelTeam Sky0:22
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
17RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26
18MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
19SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky0:50
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01
21CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
22NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky1:41
23HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06
24FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 3:11
25RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates5:10
26SOTO Nelson AndrésCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:31
27FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
28BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
29EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo7:28
30TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:23
31HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb ,,
32GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
33GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team9:03
34VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal14:05
35O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data14:14
36MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
37CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:23
38KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb 15:14
39RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates16:37
40STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb 17:56
41BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida 19:08
42CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH 21:13
43SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 23:06
44OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates23:15
45HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:56
46SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA25:19
47HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step27:13
48MITRI JamesBurgos-BH 28:28
49POWER RobertTeam Sunweb 29:06
50BANASZEK AlanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:29
RankNameTime
1Lotto Soudal 25:17:42
2BORA - hansgrohe2:38
3Mitchelton-Scott2:42
4Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
5EF Education First,,
6Movistar Team,,
7Roompot - Charles,,
8Astana Pro Team,,
9Team Katusha - Alpecin,,
10UAE-Team Emirates2:54
11AG2R La Mondiale,,
12CCC Team2:58
13Team Arkéa Samsic,,
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15Euskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
16Deceuninck - Quick Step3:11
17Groupama - FDJ,,
18Team Sunweb 3:22
19Bahrain Merida 3:27
20Team Sky3:34
21Team Dimension Data4:09
22Trek - Segafredo4:26
23Burgos-BH 6:11
24Team Jumbo-Visma6:29
25Caja Rural - Seguros RGA22:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.