Here’s your Week in Tech — all of the gear news you need, none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

New shoes mean you can cover your entire body with Rapha

Your transition to full Rapha borg is now complete. With a road shoe and a gravel shoe to choose from, you can now go full Rapha both on and off-road. Both shoes are made in-house at Rapha. EF Education First’s Lachlan Morton was spotted testing the Classic Shoe in early season races. It features a full-length thermoplastic outsole and full-length carbon plate to increase stiffness. The Explore Shoe, most at home with gravel riders, features a shortened carbon plate approximately 3/4 the length of the sole, secured in a rubber outsole. This gives you comfort and performance, should you need to get off for a hike a bike or two. Both shoes feature a lace-up system, with a velcro strap over the toe. The Classic Shoe costs $250 for the pair, and the Explore Shoes cost $295. Stay tuned for our full review of the Explore shoe.

E-bikes: Not just for grown-ups anymore

The lightest e-bike on the market just happens to be for kids. Orbea’s eMX weighs just 15.5 kilograms (about 34 pounds) and is intended for kids ages 6 to 10. The Enough Energy concept battery gives the rider the power he or she needs, nothing more. That keeps the size small and the bike light. The motor is in the hub and won’t overwhelm pedaling the way an adult e-bike motor can. And an iWoc Trio controller allows you to adjust the assist level. There’s even an app you can use to track rides and routes. All of that is combined with many of the features you’d expect from a kids’ bike, like alloy components and a 1X drivetrain. Now you can take your kiddo mountain biking with you, and she’ll have the extra kick to stay on your wheel up the steep climbs.

CeramicSpeed now offers SRAM Dub-compatible bottom brackets

You know all about CeramicSpeed bearings, right? Now you can get them in SRAM DUB-compatible bottom brackets. The system is built around a 28.99mm spindle and features CeramicSpeed’s super-slippery bearings for as much friction reduction as possible. That means you can put a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket on a wider range of bikes — there’s even an Italian-thread version for all you Pinarello riders out there. The hand-built bearings are warrantied for up to six years, and every model features an integrated dust cover to protect the bearings.

Stan’s drops rims and wheels for riders with the Enduro/DH bug

Stan’s Flow EX3 rim is based off the Flow EX rim you’re likely already familiar with. The new offering is designed for downhill and enduro riders, and in that vein, the rims are made to be extremely durable. They feature Tiebeam, an internal reinforcement that helps protect against big impacts. The rims themselves are made from 6069 aluminum and feature a hefty 29mm internal rim width. If you want to see them in action, they’ll be rolling on GT Factory Racing, Atherton Bikes team, and the Propain Factory team. They’re shipping now, and the set costs $700, while the rim only runs for $115.