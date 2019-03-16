Rally UHC cycling continued its win streak at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, with Krista Doebel-Hickok winning Friday’s Yucapia road race, which finished with the climb to Oak Glen. Doebel-Hickock accelerated on the final ramps of the climb to take the third stage by 44 seconds ahead of Emma Grant (Sho-Air Twenty20).

GC leader Amber Neben finished third, 38 seconds behind, to preserve her lead in the overall.

Doebel-Hickok’s win came a day after her Rally teammate Megan Jastrab won the second stage of the race.

“It was the plan to make the GC riders have to work a bit before the climb,” Doebel-Hickok said. “On the climb, we had several different plans of attack. Sara Poidevin and I were a one-two hit, but it was never really a hit. It was more steady and hard. We kept attacking, and the group got smaller and smaller.”

Doebel-Hickok now sits second place overall, 39 seconds behind Neben (Trek-Red Truck).

In the men’s race Stephen Bassett took the stage win after attacking out of a three-man group that contained stage 2 winner Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Edgar Frayre (Elevate-KHS). It’s the firsts victory of the season for Bassett, who is riding for the elite amateur team First Internet Bank.

“I hit him around 300m to go. I had been on Kevin’s wheel,” Bassett said. “I knew you have to wait when it’s that steep. That was a little earlier than I wanted to go, but I think everybody was on the limit. There was a headwind, they’re pro, and I’m not. They were doing the lion share of the work while I was holding on for dear life.”

Bassett previously rode with the Silber Pro Cycling team, and has raced with the U.S. U23 national team in Europe.

Overnight leader Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) was dropped after cramping early in the climb and lost the leader’s jersey. His teammate Vermaercke now leads the overall, 24 seconds ahead of Frayre.

Redlands Classic Stage 3: Yucapia Road Race

Women’s Top 10

1. Krista Doebel-Hickok, Rally UHC Cycling, 3:04:33

2. Emma Grant, Sho-Air TWENTY20, at 00:44

3. Amber Neben, Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes, at 00:48

4. Emma Langley, Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness, at 01:23

5. Emily Newsom, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, at 01:33

6. Jasmine Duehring, Sho-Air TWENTY20, at 01:36

7. Erica Clevenger, Sho-Air TWENTY20, at s.t.

8. Leighann Ganzar, Hagens Berman/Supermint, at 01:40

9. Simone Boilard, Sho-Air TWENTY20, at 01:43

10. Stefanie Sydlik, Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness, at 01:54

Men’s Top 10

1. Stephen Bassett, First Internet Bank Cycling, 3:43:17

2. Eder Frayre, Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling, at 00:05

3. Kevin Vermaerke, Hagens Berman Axeon, at 00:10

4. Jordan Cheyne, Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling, at 00:25

5. Sean Gardner, Gateway Devo Cycling, at 00:34

6. Cory Lockwood, Semper Porro, at 00:36

7. Thomas Revard, Hagens Berman Axeon, at 00:45

8. Alexander Cowan, Floyd’s Pro Cycling, at 00:55

9. Barry Miller, Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team, at s.t.

10. Marko Pavlic, DC Bank Pro Cycling Team, at 01:08