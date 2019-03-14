USA Cycling has created a fund in memory of Kelly Catlin, who died from suicide last week at age 23. The governing body announced the creation of the fund on Thursday afternoon, stating that money raised by the fund will be used for “programs or services as determined after consulting with the Catlin Family at a later date.”

In a release, Catlin’s father, Mark Catlin, said he hopes his daughter’s legacy will live on through the fund.

“Kelly accomplished more by the age of 23 than many accomplish in a lifetime,” said Rob DeMartini, President and CEO of USA Cycling. “The magnitude of her passing has been felt across our entire community. We know, that through this fund, Kelly will continue to make a difference.”

Kelly Catlin was attending Stanford University as a graduate student in Computational Mathematics when she died. She was also racing with the U.S. national track team and the Rally UHC professional road team.

The release chronicled Catlin’s career highlights, which VeloNews also discussed in a recent story about Catlin’s life and death. Catlin began racing as a Junior category athlete with the NorthStar Development Team in Minnesota. She first represented Team USA at the 2013 UCI Road World Championships in the Junior Road Race and Junior Individual Time Trial.

Her performances caught the attention of USA Cycling National Team coaches; Catlin was then invited to a training camp, which led her to joining the National Team as a track rider. Subsequently, she won three World Championships as a member of the Women’s Team Pursuit squad in 2016, ’17 and ’18 at the UCI Track World Championships and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Catlin also captured bronze medals at the 2017 and 2018 UCI Track World Championships in the Individual Pursuit. In addition, she was a member of the Rally UHC Cycling professional women’s team.

“Kelly brought a certain spark to the team whenever they were together whether it was for a training camp or a competition,” said Gary Sutton, USA Cycling’s head track endurance coach. “Kelly will be missed by all of us and will never be far from our minds.”

Donations to the Kelly Catlin fund can be made here.