Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and reigning Olympic and world champion Anna van der Breggen have scheduled a trip to America this May to race the Amgen Tour of California, organizers confirmed Wednesday. Along with a provisional list of star riders, the race also named the 19 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams that will contest North America’s biggest stage race, May 12-18.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back for my 10th Amgen Tour of California. I really love the Amgen Tour of California … Come visit us and enjoy!” said Sagan.

A 16-time stage-winner in California, and the 2015 overall winner, Sagan will face a number of top sprinters in this year’s race, including Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

The 2018 champion Katie Hall will return to the Women’s WorldTour event, May 16-18. She is confirmed to start alongside her Boels-Dolmans teammate van der Breggen.

“I’m excited to say I’ll be coming to California in May to race the Amgen Tour of California. California is really special to me — it’s my home state, and I’m excited to race these new courses in Southern California,” said Hall. “This is going to be an exciting race! The courses are new and well-designed, and will make for some aggressive and exciting finishes.”

The men’s race will again include Team Sky, home to Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome. The British outfit is also the team of rising Colombian star Egan Bernal, winner of the 2018 Tour of California.

Along with Sky, the men’s race will have cycling’s two U.S.- based WorldTour teams, EF Education First and Trek-Segafredo. Those teams will be highlighted by Americans Peter Stetina and Tejay van Garderen, respectively.

Race organizers also invited five Pro Continental teams. That line-up is highlighted by Rally-UHC, which won two stages in the 2017 race at the hands of Evan Huffman.

Notably, the men’s race will include a U.S. national team, something that riders have been asking about since the event moved up to the WorldTour level. As a men’s WorldTour event, the race cannot invite UCI Continental teams to compete.

Men’s WorldTour teams

Astana Pro Team (KAZ)

Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

CCC Team (POL)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL)

EF Education First Pro Cycling (USA)

Team Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Team Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

Team Sky (GBR)

Team Sunweb (GER)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Men’s Pro Continental teams

Cofidis (FRA)

Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team (USA)

Israel Cycling Academy (ISR)

Rally UHC Cycling (USA)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

National team: USA Cycling (USA)

Women’s teams

Astana Women’s Team (KAZ)

BePink (ITA)

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (NED)

Canyon-SRAM Racing (GER)

CCC – Liv (NED)

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team (RUS)

Drops (GBR)

Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling (USA)

Rally UHC Cycling (USA)

Sho-Air Twenty20 (USA)

Swapit-Agolico Cycling Pro Team (MEX)

Team Sunweb (NED)

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank (USA)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Valcar Cylance Cycling (ITA)

WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team (GER)