Kelly Catlin may be known for her Olympic silver medal and world championships, but her life was far richer and more complex than just cycling.

At the start of this week, we were stunned to learn the news of Kelly Catlin’s tragic death. The Olympic silver medalist and three-time world champion took her own life overnight on Thursday, March 7. In this podcast, we hear from her twin brother Colin, who remembers her quirky personality and her drive to be the best at whatever she set her mind to.

Also in this podcast, we recap Strade Bianche and discuss Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

