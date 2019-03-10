Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto-Visma) snatched the sprint from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in the opening stage of Paris-Nice, Sunday. Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came third.

45 kph winds whipped across the largely flat 139-kilometer course that started and ended in Saint German-en-Laye, and what could have been a very straightforward sprint stage became a chaotic fight for shelter in a day marked by echelons and splits in the peloton.

“It was a really hard finale and a really hard day,” said Groenewegen. “Enjoy it? I don’t know about that. It was windy, very open, and we know about that being from Holland. It was a great day.”

A break went early in the day, made up of Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Arnael Moinard (Arkea-Samsic), and Romain Combaud (Delko-Marseille Provence).

The action came from behind however, as the exposed roads led to splits in the bunch throughout the day. The first set of echelons formed with around 100km to go when the bunch emerged from the cover of rows of trees. Several big names lost contact with the lead groups, however, racing all came back together soon after.

Action erupted again with 50km to go, when Ag2r-La Mondiale forced the splits in the wind, with Groupama-FDJ coalescing in causing the chaos. The bunch split into six echelons, though the first two soon came back together. However, the notable result was that Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) lost contact with the leaders, ending their chances of sprint success. Several contenders for the overall had also failed to make it back into contention.

With 15km to go, crosswinds brought on more action, with Team Sky this time notably active in causing splits, with Luke Rowe, Michał Kwiatkowski and Egan Bernal in particular driving the pace. This disruption in rhythm again caused casualties out the back of the main group.

The chaotic racing throughout the day also brought on a spate of crashes and punctures, and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) crashed early on, and was later reported as abandoning.

As the race entered the final kilometers, there was one large group still together, with many of the big sprinters still present. Phillipe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) went for a long-range gamble, but Jumbo-Visma’s leadout train was well organized and the Belgian was soon neutralized.

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) were well placed in the final hundred meters. However, it was Ewan who initially looked the strongest, coming from a long way back, but Groenewegen timed his move to perfection, coming around the Australian in the finale with a strong sprint that couldn’t be matched, granting him his third win of the season.

Notable GC casualties of the crosswinds were Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates), Sergio Henao (UAE-Team Emirates), and Tejay Van Garderen (EF-Education First), all who lost up to three minutes. Last year’s winner Marc Soler (Movistar) lost around one minute, as did Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Stage 2 is another day for the sprinters, ending in Bellegarde. With a route that is even flatter than that of stage 1, there could be opportunity for more splits if the strong winds battering Europe continue.