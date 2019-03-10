Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto-Visma) snatched the sprint from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in the opening stage of Paris-Nice, Sunday. Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came third.

45 kph winds whipped across the largely flat 139-kilometer course that started and ended in Saint German-en-Laye, and what could have been a very straightforward sprint stage became a chaotic fight for shelter in a day marked by echelons and splits in the peloton.

“It was a really hard finale and a really hard day,” said Groenewegen. “Enjoy it? I don’t know about that. It was windy, very open, and we know about that being from Holland. It was a great day.”

A break went early in the day, made up of Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Arnael Moinard (Arkea-Samsic), and Romain Combaud (Delko-Marseille Provence).

The action came from behind however, as the exposed roads led to splits in the bunch throughout the day. The first set of echelons formed with around 100km to go when the bunch emerged from the cover of rows of trees. Several big names lost contact with the lead groups, however, racing all came back together soon after.

Action erupted again with 50km to go, when Ag2r-La Mondiale forced the splits in the wind, with Groupama-FDJ coalescing in causing the chaos. The bunch split into six echelons, though the first two soon came back together. However, the notable result was that Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) lost contact with the leaders, ending their chances of sprint success. Several contenders for the overall had also failed to make it back into contention.

With 15km to go, crosswinds brought on more action, with Team Sky this time notably active in causing splits, with Luke Rowe, Michał Kwiatkowski and Egan Bernal in particular driving the pace. This disruption in rhythm again caused casualties out the back of the main group.

The chaotic racing throughout the day also brought on a spate of crashes and punctures, and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) crashed early on, and was later reported as abandoning.

As the race entered the final kilometers, there was one large group still together, with many of the big sprinters still present. Phillipe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) went for a long-range gamble, but Jumbo-Visma’s leadout train was well organized and the Belgian was soon neutralized.

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) were well placed in the final hundred meters. However, it was Ewan who initially looked the strongest, coming from a long way back, but Groenewegen timed his move to perfection, coming around the Australian in the finale with a strong sprint that couldn’t be matched, granting him his third win of the season.

Notable GC casualties of the crosswinds were Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates), Sergio Henao (UAE-Team Emirates), and Tejay Van Garderen (EF-Education First), all who lost up to three minutes. Last year’s winner Marc Soler (Movistar) lost around one minute, as did Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Stage 2 is another day for the sprinters, ending in Bellegarde. With a route that is even flatter than that of stage 1, there could be opportunity for more splits if the strong winds battering Europe continue.

Paris - Nice Stage 1 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:17:35
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
3JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
4BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
5DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
8COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida ,,
9COQUARD BryanVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
10TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie,,
11LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
12NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
13BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
14GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
15BERNAL EganTeam Sky,,
16DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
17GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
19TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida ,,
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
21HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
22QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
23CALMEJANE LilianDirect Energie,,
24GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
25ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasDelko Marseille Provence,,
26TERPSTRA NikiDirect Energie,,
27KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky,,
28TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
29MÜLLER PatrickVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
30ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
31PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
32SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
34URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
35IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
36BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
37KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb ,,
38YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
39VICHOT ArthurVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
40REZA KévinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
41MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
43MAES NikolasLotto Soudal,,
44JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
45BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
46ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
47GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
48ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
49THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
50GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam Sky,,
51MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
52SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
53DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
54SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
55MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
56WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
57NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky,,
58ROWE LukeTeam Sky,,
59KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
60JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
61GARCÍA IvánBahrain Merida 0:16
62DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:24
63SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:26
64CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team1:00
65DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
66BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
67BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
68HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
69VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
70VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale,,
71ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
72KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
73ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
74CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
75SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
76PANTANO JarlinsonTrek - Segafredo,,
77NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
78MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
79NAVARDAUSKAS RamūnasDelko Marseille Provence,,
80SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
81LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
82LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
83CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
84HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:00
85GAUDIN DamienDirect Energie1:33
86ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:42
87POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
88PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
89FINETTO MauroDelko Marseille Provence,,
90CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
91MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
92BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
93HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
94POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
95SOUPE GeoffreyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
96EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
97KITTEL MarcelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
98HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
99VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb ,,
100CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
101COMBAUD RomainDelko Marseille Provence,,
102BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
103BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
104EL FARES JulienDelko Marseille Provence,,
105COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
106FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
107DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
108HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
109VAN LERBERGHE BertCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
110LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
111DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
112POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida ,,
113DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
114KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida ,,
115ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
116DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
117HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky,,
118PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
120LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
121WELTEN BramTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
122GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
123PETIT AdrienDirect Energie,,
124VALLS RafaelMovistar Team,,
125MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
126ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
127KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
128IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
129KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
130VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
131EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
132DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
133BONIFAZIO NiccolòDirect Energie,,
134GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
135BOECKMANS KrisVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
136TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
137MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:30
138SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
139HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
140EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
141BARTA WillCCC Team,,
142MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
143CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
144SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky,,
145HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida ,,
146GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
147DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
148PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb ,,
149GROSU Eduard MichaelDelko Marseille Provence,,
150HIVERT JonathanDirect Energie,,
151CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb 7:36
152VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data8:49
153NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida ,,
154CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
156MCLAY DanielEF Education First,,
157FEDELI AlessandroDelko Marseille Provence,,
158BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb 12:59
RankNameTeamTime
1GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:17:25
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:04
3SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:05
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky,,
5JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
6BERNAL EganTeam Sky0:09
7MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
8BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:10
9DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
10TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
11DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
12COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida ,,
13COQUARD BryanVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
14TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie,,
15LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
16NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
17BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
18GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
19DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
20GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
21TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida ,,
22HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
23QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
24CALMEJANE LilianDirect Energie,,
25GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
26ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasDelko Marseille Provence,,
27TERPSTRA NikiDirect Energie,,
28TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
29MÜLLER PatrickVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
30ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
31PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
32SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
34URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
35IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
36BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
37KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb ,,
38YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
39VICHOT ArthurVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
40REZA KévinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
41MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
43MAES NikolasLotto Soudal,,
44JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
45BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
46ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
47GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
48ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
49THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
50GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam Sky,,
51MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
52SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
53DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
54SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
55MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
56WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
57NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky,,
58ROWE LukeTeam Sky,,
59KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
60JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
61HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
62GARCÍA IvánBahrain Merida 0:26
63DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:34
64SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:36
65CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team1:10
66DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
67BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
68BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
69HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
70VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
71VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale,,
72ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
73KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
74ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
75CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
76SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
77PANTANO JarlinsonTrek - Segafredo,,
78NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
79MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
80NAVARDAUSKAS RamūnasDelko Marseille Provence,,
81SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
82LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
83LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
84CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
85GAUDIN DamienDirect Energie1:43
86ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:52
87POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
88PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
89FINETTO MauroDelko Marseille Provence,,
90CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
91MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
92BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
93HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
94POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
95SOUPE GeoffreyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
96EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
97KITTEL MarcelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
98HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
99VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb ,,
100CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
101COMBAUD RomainDelko Marseille Provence,,
102BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
103BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
104EL FARES JulienDelko Marseille Provence,,
105COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
106FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
107DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
108HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
109VAN LERBERGHE BertCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
110LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
111DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
112POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida ,,
113DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
114KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida ,,
115ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
116DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
117HENAO SebastiánTeam Sky,,
118PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
120LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
121WELTEN BramTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
122GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
123PETIT AdrienDirect Energie,,
124VALLS RafaelMovistar Team,,
125MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
126ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
127KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
128IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
129KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
130VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
131EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
132DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
133BONIFAZIO NiccolòDirect Energie,,
134GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
135BOECKMANS KrisVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
136TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
137MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:40
138SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
139HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
140EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
141BARTA WillCCC Team,,
142MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
143CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
144SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky,,
145HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida ,,
146GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
147DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
148PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb ,,
149GROSU Eduard MichaelDelko Marseille Provence,,
150HIVERT JonathanDirect Energie,,
151CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb 7:46
152VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data8:59
153NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida ,,
154CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
156MCLAY DanielEF Education First,,
157FEDELI AlessandroDelko Marseille Provence,,
158BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb 13:09
RankNameTeamPoints
1GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma15
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal12
3JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step9
4BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe7
5DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo6
6SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team5
7KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky5
8TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott5
9DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4
10COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida 3
11COQUARD BryanVital Concept - B&B Hotels2
12BERNAL EganTeam Sky1
13MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1
14TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie1
RankNameTeamPoints
1GAUDIN DamienDirect Energie8
2ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasDelko Marseille Provence2
3COMBAUD RomainDelko Marseille Provence2
4BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1
5MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic1
RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:17:29
2JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step0:02
3BERNAL EganTeam Sky0:05
4TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie0:06
5MÜLLER PatrickVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam Sky,,
8NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam Sky,,
9JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
10GARCÍA IvánBahrain Merida 0:22
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:06
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
13POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:48
14CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
15COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
16LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
17WELTEN BramTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
18EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
19DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
20BARTA WillCCC Team4:36
21MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
22CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
23SOSA Iván RamiroTeam Sky,,
24GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
25PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb ,,
26NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida 8:55
27FEDELI AlessandroDelko Marseille Provence,,
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe9:52:45
2Direct Energie,,
3Groupama - FDJ,,
4Vital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
5Team Jumbo-Visma,,
6Astana Pro Team,,
7Deceuninck - Quick Step,,
8AG2R La Mondiale,,
9Team Sky,,
10Lotto Soudal,,
11Mitchelton-Scott,,
12Movistar Team,,
13Trek - Segafredo,,
14EF Education First,,
15Bahrain Merida 0:16
16Team Arkéa Samsic2:46
17CCC Team3:03
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:46
19Delko Marseille Provence,,
20Team Katusha - Alpecin5:28
21UAE-Team Emirates5:32
22Team Dimension Data6:29
23Team Sunweb 7:19

