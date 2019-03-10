Paris-Nice: Groenewegen takes sprint in chaotic opening stage
Fierce crosswinds bring on hard day of echelons and crashes, with several big names losing time.
Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto-Visma) snatched the sprint from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in the opening stage of Paris-Nice, Sunday. Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came third.
45 kph winds whipped across the largely flat 139-kilometer course that started and ended in Saint German-en-Laye, and what could have been a very straightforward sprint stage became a chaotic fight for shelter in a day marked by echelons and splits in the peloton.
“It was a really hard finale and a really hard day,” said Groenewegen. “Enjoy it? I don’t know about that. It was windy, very open, and we know about that being from Holland. It was a great day.”
A break went early in the day, made up of Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Arnael Moinard (Arkea-Samsic), and Romain Combaud (Delko-Marseille Provence).
The action came from behind however, as the exposed roads led to splits in the bunch throughout the day. The first set of echelons formed with around 100km to go when the bunch emerged from the cover of rows of trees. Several big names lost contact with the lead groups, however, racing all came back together soon after.
Action erupted again with 50km to go, when Ag2r-La Mondiale forced the splits in the wind, with Groupama-FDJ coalescing in causing the chaos. The bunch split into six echelons, though the first two soon came back together. However, the notable result was that Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) lost contact with the leaders, ending their chances of sprint success. Several contenders for the overall had also failed to make it back into contention.
With 15km to go, crosswinds brought on more action, with Team Sky this time notably active in causing splits, with Luke Rowe, Michał Kwiatkowski and Egan Bernal in particular driving the pace. This disruption in rhythm again caused casualties out the back of the main group.
The chaotic racing throughout the day also brought on a spate of crashes and punctures, and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) crashed early on, and was later reported as abandoning.
As the race entered the final kilometers, there was one large group still together, with many of the big sprinters still present. Phillipe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) went for a long-range gamble, but Jumbo-Visma’s leadout train was well organized and the Belgian was soon neutralized.
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) were well placed in the final hundred meters. However, it was Ewan who initially looked the strongest, coming from a long way back, but Groenewegen timed his move to perfection, coming around the Australian in the finale with a strong sprint that couldn’t be matched, granting him his third win of the season.
Notable GC casualties of the crosswinds were Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates), Sergio Henao (UAE-Team Emirates), and Tejay Van Garderen (EF-Education First), all who lost up to three minutes. Last year’s winner Marc Soler (Movistar) lost around one minute, as did Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).
Stage 2 is another day for the sprinters, ending in Bellegarde. With a route that is even flatter than that of stage 1, there could be opportunity for more splits if the strong winds battering Europe continue.
Paris - Nice Stage 1 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:17:35
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|3
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|8
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|COQUARD Bryan
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|10
|TURGIS Anthony
|Direct Energie
|,,
|11
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|12
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|13
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|14
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|15
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|,,
|16
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|17
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|19
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|21
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|23
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Direct Energie
|,,
|24
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|25
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|26
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Direct Energie
|,,
|27
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|28
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|29
|MÜLLER Patrick
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|30
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|31
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|32
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|34
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|35
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|36
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|37
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|38
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|39
|VICHOT Arthur
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|40
|REZA Kévin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|41
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|43
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|44
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|45
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|46
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|47
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|48
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|49
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team Sky
|,,
|51
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|52
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|53
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|55
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|56
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|57
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|,,
|58
|ROWE Luke
|Team Sky
|,,
|59
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|60
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|61
|GARCÍA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|0:16
|62
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:24
|63
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|64
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|1:00
|65
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|66
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|67
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|68
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|69
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|70
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|71
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|72
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|73
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|74
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|75
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|76
|PANTANO Jarlinson
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|77
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|78
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|79
|NAVARDAUSKAS Ramūnas
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|80
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|81
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|82
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|83
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|84
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|85
|GAUDIN Damien
|Direct Energie
|1:33
|86
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:42
|87
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|88
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|89
|FINETTO Mauro
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|90
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|91
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|92
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|93
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|94
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|95
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|96
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|97
|KITTEL Marcel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|98
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|99
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|101
|COMBAUD Romain
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|102
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|103
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|104
|EL FARES Julien
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|105
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|106
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|107
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|108
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|109
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|110
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|111
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|112
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|113
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|114
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|115
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|116
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|117
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|,,
|118
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|120
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|121
|WELTEN Bram
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|122
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|123
|PETIT Adrien
|Direct Energie
|,,
|124
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|,,
|125
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|126
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|127
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|128
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|129
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|130
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|131
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|132
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Direct Energie
|,,
|134
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|135
|BOECKMANS Kris
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|136
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|137
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:30
|138
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|139
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|140
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|141
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|142
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|143
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|144
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|,,
|145
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|146
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|147
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|148
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|149
|GROSU Eduard Michael
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|150
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Direct Energie
|,,
|151
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|7:36
|152
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|8:49
|153
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|154
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|156
|MCLAY Daniel
|EF Education First
|,,
|157
|FEDELI Alessandro
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|158
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|12:59
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:17:25
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|3
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|5
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|0:09
|7
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|8
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|9
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|10
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|11
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|12
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|13
|COQUARD Bryan
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|14
|TURGIS Anthony
|Direct Energie
|,,
|15
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|16
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|17
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|18
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|19
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|20
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|21
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|22
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|23
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|24
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Direct Energie
|,,
|25
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|26
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|27
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Direct Energie
|,,
|28
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|29
|MÜLLER Patrick
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|30
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|31
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|32
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|34
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|35
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|36
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|37
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|38
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|39
|VICHOT Arthur
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|40
|REZA Kévin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|41
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|43
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|44
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|45
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|46
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|47
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|48
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|49
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team Sky
|,,
|51
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|52
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|53
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|55
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|56
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|57
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|,,
|58
|ROWE Luke
|Team Sky
|,,
|59
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|60
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|61
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|62
|GARCÍA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|0:26
|63
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:34
|64
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|65
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|1:10
|66
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|67
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|68
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|69
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|70
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|71
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|72
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|73
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|74
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|75
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|76
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|77
|PANTANO Jarlinson
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|78
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|79
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|80
|NAVARDAUSKAS Ramūnas
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|81
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|82
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|83
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|84
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|85
|GAUDIN Damien
|Direct Energie
|1:43
|86
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:52
|87
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|88
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|89
|FINETTO Mauro
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|90
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|91
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|92
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|93
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|94
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|95
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|96
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|97
|KITTEL Marcel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|98
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|99
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|101
|COMBAUD Romain
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|102
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|103
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|104
|EL FARES Julien
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|105
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|106
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|107
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|108
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|109
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|110
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|111
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|112
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|113
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|114
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|115
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|116
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|117
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team Sky
|,,
|118
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|120
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|121
|WELTEN Bram
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|122
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|123
|PETIT Adrien
|Direct Energie
|,,
|124
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|,,
|125
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|126
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|127
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|128
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|129
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|130
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|131
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|132
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Direct Energie
|,,
|134
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|135
|BOECKMANS Kris
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|136
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|137
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:40
|138
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|139
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|140
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|141
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|142
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|143
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|144
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|,,
|145
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|146
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|147
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|148
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|149
|GROSU Eduard Michael
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|150
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Direct Energie
|,,
|151
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|7:46
|152
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|8:59
|153
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|154
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|156
|MCLAY Daniel
|EF Education First
|,,
|157
|FEDELI Alessandro
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|158
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|13:09
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|5
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|6
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|5
|8
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|9
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|10
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|11
|COQUARD Bryan
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|2
|12
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|1
|13
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|14
|TURGIS Anthony
|Direct Energie
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GAUDIN Damien
|Direct Energie
|8
|2
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|3
|COMBAUD Romain
|Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|4
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|5
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:17:29
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team Sky
|0:05
|4
|TURGIS Anthony
|Direct Energie
|0:06
|5
|MÜLLER Patrick
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team Sky
|,,
|8
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team Sky
|,,
|9
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|10
|GARCÍA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|0:22
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:06
|12
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|13
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:48
|14
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|15
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|16
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|17
|WELTEN Bram
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|18
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|19
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|20
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:36
|21
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|22
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|23
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team Sky
|,,
|24
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|25
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|26
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|8:55
|27
|FEDELI Alessandro
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:52:45
|2
|Direct Energie
|,,
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|4
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|9
|Team Sky
|,,
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|12
|Movistar Team
|,,
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|14
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|Bahrain Merida
|0:16
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:46
|17
|CCC Team
|3:03
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:46
|19
|Delko Marseille Provence
|,,
|20
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|5:28
|21
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:32
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|6:29
|23
|Team Sunweb
|7:19
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.