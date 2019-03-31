Yates launched late attack to try to overhaul overnight deficit to Lopez but failed to take sufficient time, finishing second overall.

Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez withstood a late attack by Briton Adam Yates to claim victory in the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday.

Lopez went into the seventh and final stage with a 14-second overnight lead over Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, who eventually finished second ahead of two more Colombians in Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team).

Lopez, already a winner at Colombia 2.1 to open his season, won stage 4 and fended off challenges in the closing stages.

The overall victory bodes well for Lopez, who will race the Tour of the Alps and the Tour de Romandie before heading to the Giro d’Italia.

The stage, a hilly 143km ride that started and ended in Barcelona with the biggest climb an ascent up the 485m Creu d’Ordal, was won by Italian Davide Formolo of the Bora-Hansgrohe team.

The day’s racing was marred, however, by a heavy crash of around 20 riders. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC Team) and Gari Bravo were all taken to hospital for treatment, while Marc Soler (Movistar) also pulled out.