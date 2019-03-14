Reigning U.S. time trial champion Amber Neben won Wednesday’s opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle classic, completing the 11-kilometer course in 17:28. Neben is guest riding for the Canadian team Trek-Red Truck during the five-day race. She finished 24 seconds ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), with Emily Newsom (Tibco-SVB) in third.

After the win, Neben said she is focused more on stage victories than the overall win.

“One thing about getting older is I have to manage when I’m coming on form a little bit better, which is hard for me because I’m so used to wanting to be good all year,” Neben said. “I think I have good form and fitness generally, so today was a good indicator of where I am. The race intensity and training intensity is coming along, but I’m not where I will be in eight weeks, but I certainly love coming out here to Redlands regardless.”

In the men’s race, Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) finished just one second ahead of Jarret Oldham (First International Bank), completing the same course in 15:21.

Quinn is new to Axel Merckx’s development team and joined it over the winter after racing for the Lux development squad and the U.S. junior national team. Quinn finished 10th place in the junior men’s road race at the 2018 world road championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

“I had a time in mind, which was 16 minutes,” Quinn said. “The guys based on who had gone already, I knew if I beat 16 minutes I would post a pretty good time. I was looking at my power, and I was going pretty fast and thought maybe it was ready wrong, but I was feeling good. I stayed with it, and when it started getting hard at the end, I just started ripping it. I wasn’t exactly expecting this, but it didn’t surprise me.”

Top 10 women’s results

1. Amber Neben, Trek Red Truck Racing, 17:28

2. Lauren Stephens, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley, at 0:00:24

3. Emily Newsom, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley, at 0:00:36

4. Simone Boilard, Sho-Air Twenty20, at 0:00:52

5. Lindsay Goldman, Hagens Berman-Supermint, at 0:01:01

6. Jasmine Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at 0:01:02

7. Shannon Malseed, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley, at 0:01:04

8. Lily Williams Hagens, Berman-Supermint, at s.t.

9. Beth Ann Orton, Instafund Laprima Elite Women, at 0:01:11

10. Gillian Ellsay, Rally UHC Cycling, at 0:01:13

Top 10 men’s results

1. Sean Quinn, Hagens Berman Axeon, 15:21

2. Jarret Oldham, First Internet Bank Cycling, at 0:00:01

3. Thomas Revard, Hagens Berman Axeon, at 0:00:03

4. Jordan Cheyne, Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling, at 0:00:14

5. Kevin Vermaerke, Hagens Berman Axeon, at 0:00:21

6. Johann Van Zyl, 303 Project, at 0:00:27

7. Eric Brunner, 303 Project, at 0:00:31

8. Innokenty Zavyalov, Semper Porro, at s.t.

9. Luis Villalobos, Aevolo, at 0:00:32

10. Joel Yates, Gateway Devo Cycling, at s.t.