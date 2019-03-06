Dirty Kanza has found ways to boost female participation far beyond what most conventional bike races see. Kristi Mohn explains how.

Our friends at Bicycle Retailer & Industry News recently aired an episode of the “Shift Up Podcast with Bike Shop Girl” featuring Dirty Kanza’s Kristi Mohn. In it, they address the cycling industry’s persistent challenge: How do we get more women into the sport?

Arleigh Greenwald (a.k.a. Bike Shop Girl) digs into this subject with Mohn. They discuss how Mohn’s “200 Women Riding 200 Miles” campaign was a big success in its first year, exceeding expectations. Mohn also explains how she has found ways to foster a community of female riders, giving them the education and confidence needed to tackle one of the gravel scene’s most difficult events.

In addition to this focus, Greenwald and Mohn talk about how the event has grown astronomically, from a little grassroots gathering to the centerpiece of the Midwest gravel calendar.

