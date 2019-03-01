The Saris MTR hitch rack offers a sturdy, versatile way to transport between two and four bikes on the back of your car.

Editor’s note: Saris is sponsoring our coverage of Land Run 100, Wild Horse Gravel, Dirty Kanza 200, and SBT GRVL in 2019. We will use the Saris MTR for all of our gravel adventures this season.

Designed with versatility at its core, the MTR (a.k.a. Modular Tray Rack) can transport a variety of bikes and can be easily customizable with add-on trays to bring a whole collection of rigs and your crew.

Built from American-made steel and aluminum, the rack’s roomy wheel trays accommodate tires up to five inches wide for a stable hold, while dual-arm wheel holders keep bikes locked in position — and keep your bike’s paint chip-free. The hitch-based foundation of the rack can be tilted away from your vehicle, either when loaded with bikes or without, allowing access to the rear gate of your car or truck.

The MTR 2-bike securely carries two bikes, up to 60 pounds each. Since it’s modular, you can customize the rack base to transport between two and four bikes. The pivoting and nesting wheel trays allow for easy loading and unloading, as well as compact storage and transport.

Backed with a lifetime warranty, the MTR also boasts integrated security: lock the rack to the car and the bikes to the rack.