In an effort to constantly blur the lines between professional work stands and consumer stands, Park Tool now offers the PCS 10.2 work stand. It’s an updated version of the PCS 10, meant to add more stability to the structure; the PCS 10 hadn’t been significantly updated since it was launched over ten years ago. Park Tool spent two years redesigning the stand, and now the PCS 10.2 offers more stability and an easy to use leg pivot system.

The tubes are oval-shaped so the clamp is always positioned correctly, directly over the open legs. Those legs pivot down easily and offer added stability thanks to the struts that run from the main tube to the legs. Park says the all-steel stand can hold bikes up to 80 pounds and will cost $200.

Out of the box, it only took about 10 minutes to build the PCS 10.2. Once it was up and running, I immediately opened the legs and tossed a bike into the clamp and gave it a good wiggle. It certainly feels a whole lot more stable than the previous version. But I can’t say just yet whether that will be the case with a variety of heavier bikes than the one I put in there. I’m also curious about how well the QR levers will hold the plastic joints over time.

The Cam-type clamp works wonderfully. I’ve been a fan of this style of clamp for some time now because it’s far easier to adjust the opening quickly with one hand. I got a couple of bikes with aero seatposts in there with no problem too.

Early impressions are quite good. Since I’m spoiled at home with two professional stands with steel bases, I tend to be quite critical of portable stands like this one. For me, the gold standard has always been the old Wrench Force stand I bought way back in 2001. It’s heavy and not super compact, but it’s the most stable portable stand I’ve used to date. Unfortunately, it’s no longer made. But it’s stuck around because none of the more portable options have been stable enough for my liking. The PCS 10.2 is very promising on that front. I have high expectations for this stand, and early on, it’s impressing.

So let’s see how the PCS 10.2 stacks up. Here’s what my testing will look like: