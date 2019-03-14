Having a hard time understanding modern full-suspension bikes? Not to worry, Dave Weagle helps us wrap our heads around complex concepts.

Welcome to the VeloNews Tech podcast, where we discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

Mountain bike rear suspension technology has changed drastically in the last decade or two. Do you even understand how your bike works?

Luckily, today we talk to Dave Weagle, father of the DW Link suspension design and a prolific engineer in the world of mountain bikes. He helps us understand concepts like anti-squat, anti-rise, and more. Things get a little nerdy, but don’t worry, Weagle has a very common-sense approach: Ride a mountain bike, and if you like it, it is good.

