Canyon focuses on two key technologies to boost long-haul comfort in its Grail gravel bike: The handlebar and the seatpost.

Editor’s note: Canyon is sponsoring our coverage of Land Run 100, Wild Horse Gravel, Dirty Kanza 200, and SBT GRVL in 2019. We will be riding Canyon’s Grail CF SL 8.0 on all of our gravel adventures this season.

If you combine the mileage of our four major gravel races slated for 2019, we’ll be racing more than 500 miles of rough and difficult dirt roads this season. And that doesn’t even include the countless miles we’ll spend training, riding with friends, and exploring.

So, a comfortable gravel bike is key to get through this sort of mileage. Canyon has designed a few key features on its Grail CF SL 8.0 to help us get through these long-haul days on the dirt.

On the front of the bike, the Grail has a handlebar unlike any other.

The unconventional cockpit dampens vibration when you’re holding the tops. The bar’s 7.5-degree flair is also designed for increased comfort. And lastly, the D-shaped handlebar drops are meant to fit ergonomically in your sweaty hands.

While the handlebar stands out, the seatpost is a more subtle nod to comfort. The VLCS 2.0 CF seatpost is comprised of two carbon fiber blades that flex fore and aft for comfort.

Along with these comfort features, Canyon designed the grail with a netural 72.5-degree head tube angle, and a 1,029mm wheelbase (size M).

The Grail CF SL 8.0 is sold direct to consumer for $2,999.