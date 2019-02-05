We speak with the reigning Tour champion about his new book, which tells the story of his unexpected Tour de France victory.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Geraint Thomas’s new tell-all book, “The Tour According to G” comes out in America this week. Ahead of this, we spoke with the 2018 Tour de France champion himself about the book, the race, and much more.

Before we get to that, we analyze an exciting weekend of racing at UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Denmark.

