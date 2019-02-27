We are approaching one of the most exciting times of the cycling season — spring classics. Here is what to expect on opening weekend in Belgium.

Get psyched … the spring cobbled classics start Saturday with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad! We look ahead to the two Belgian races this weekend. To do that, we take a quick look back at the action from last week’s flurry of one-week races.

Plus, we catch up with Brent Bookwalter at the UAE Tour. He talks to Fred about the transition to Mitchelton-Scott, his motivation to keep racing, and the Australian culture.

