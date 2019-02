The Australian picks up his first WorldTour victory of the season on Hatta Dam.

Caleb Ewan raced to victory in stage 4 of the UAE Tour on Wednesday, his first WorldTour win with his new team Lotto-Soudal.

The Australian powered up the uphill finish and crossed the line two seconds ahead of Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) and Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma).

Roglic remains in the race lead, holding a 21-second advantage over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and a 38-second edge over David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

“I knew coming into this stage with all the fast sprinters in this race, today would be my best chance for my first win of the year because of the uphill finish,” said Ewan, who won the People’s Choice Classic criterium in January, a non-UCI event held before the Santos Tour Down Under.

“My team did well protecting me today. It was a pretty tough stage even before the climb. I was where I had to be in the last right-hand turn. I started my sprint when I needed to. Luckily I managed to hold on. It’s a relief.”

The 205-kilometer stage from Palm Jumeirah ended atop the Hatta Dam. The final 15km of the route had several short pitches, some as high as nearly 10 percent, with flatter sections in between. The final push to the finish line was an 18.1 percent ramp that measured roughly 140 meters in length.

A crash with 6.5km left slowed down Valverde, who was not able to contend for his second straight stage win.

Roglic said the final push to the finish line was challenging.

“It’s always better to gain some time in a stage like this than lose some time. Once again, I made it thanks to my team who protected me really well before the uphill finish. That’s how I avoided the crash because I was always at the front,” Roglic said. “It was my first time here. You can watch videos but it’s only once you hit this wall that you realize how hard it is.”

The race resumes Thursday with the 181km stage 5 from Flag Island to Khor Fakkan.