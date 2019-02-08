Here's a list of the 2019 season's major pro cycling races and where Americans can watch them online.

Okay American cycling fans, it is that time of the year again. Time for us to look ahead at the schedule of pro cycling events and try to figure out how we will watch our favorite races. On one hand, you could scour the internet to find pirate streams. We’ve all done that at some point, right?

Fortunately, the field of professionally produced, reliable streams is better than ever. Plus, all of these options — Fubo.tv, FloBikes, NBC Sports Gold, and RedBull.tv — offer apps for devices like Apple TV and Roku, so you can watch cycling on your big screen.

So here is the schedule of races that will be covered by these subscription options.

January 25 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com January 26 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, men – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com January 30-February 3 Jayco Herald Sun Tour – FloBikes.com February 6-10 Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana – FloBikes.com February 20-24 Tour of Algarve – FloBikes.com February 20-24 Tour of Andalucia – FloBikes.com February 24-March 2 UAE Tour – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com March 2 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – FloBikes.com March 3 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne – FloBikes.com March 3-10 Paris-Nice – NBC Sports Gold March 5 Grand Prix Samyn – FloBikes.com March 9 Strade Bianche, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com (men only) March 17-23 Tirreno-Adriatico – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com March 20 Nokere Koerse – FloBikes.com March 22 Bredene-Koksijde Classic – FloBikes.com March 23 Milano-Sanremo – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com March 24 GP Denain – FloBikes.com March 25-31 Volta a Catalunya – NBC Sports Gold March 27 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne – FloBikes.com March 29 E3 Harelbeke – FloBikes.com March 31 Gent-Wevelgem, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com (men only) April 3 Dwars Door Vlaanderen, men and women – FloBikes.com (men only) April 7 Tour of Flanders – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com April 10 Scheldeprijs – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com April 14 Paris-Roubaix – NBC Sports Gold April 17 De Brabantse Pijl – FloBikes.com April 21 Amstel Gold Race, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com April 22 Tro Bro Leon – FloBikes.com April 24 La Fleche Wallonne – NBC Sports Gold April 24 Liege-Bastogne-Liege – NBC Sports Gold April 30-May 5 Tour de Romandie – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com May 11-31 Giro d’Italia – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com May 12-18 Amgen Tour of California – NBC Sports Gold, TourTracker May 14-19 Four Days of Dunkerque – FloBikes.com May 17-19 Vuelta Aragon – FloBikes.com May 18 Rochester Twilight Criterium – FloBikes.com May 24-26 Tour de l’Ain – FloBikes.com May 24-26 Hammer Stavanger – FloBikes.com May 26 GP Marcel Kint – FloBikes.com May 28-June 2 Tour des Fjords – FloBikes.com June 2-9 Criterium du Dauphine – NBC Sports Gold June 7-9 Hammer Sportzone Limburg – FloBikes.com June 10-14 Women’s Tour of Britain – Fubo.tv June 12-16 Baloise Belgium Tour – FloBikes.com June 15-23 Tour de Suisse – FloBikes.com June 19-23 Tour of Slovenia – FloBikes.com June 20-23 Route d’Occitanie – FloBikes.com June 21 Dwars door Het Hageland – FloBikes.com June 26 Halle Ingooigem – FloBikes.com June 27-30 French national road championships – FloBikes.com June 30 Spanish national road championships – FloBikes.com June 30 British national road championships – FloBikes.com July 27-31 Tour of Wallonie – FloBikes.com August 3-9 Tour of Poland – FloBikes.com August 12-18 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com, local Fox stations August 12-18 Binck Bank Tour – FloBikes.com August 13-17 Vuelta a Burgos – FloBikes.com August 16-25 Tour de l’Avenir – FloBikes.com August 22-25 Colorado Classic – FloBikes.com August 22-25 Ladies Tour of Norway – FloBikes.com August 31 GP Plouay – Lorient Agglo Trophee – FloBikes.com September 1 Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France – FloBikes.com September 1 GP Jef Scherens – Rondom Leuven – FloBikes.com September 7 Brussels Cycling Classic – FloBikes.com September 8 GP Fourmies – FloBikes.com September 8-15 Men’s Tour of Britain – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com September 13 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com September 15 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com September 18 GP de Wallonie – FloBikes.com September 20 Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen – FloBikes.com September 21 GP Impanis – Van Petegem – FloBikes.com October 5 Eurometropole – FloBikes.com October 6 Tour de Vendee – FloBikes.com October 6-12 Tour of Taihu – Fubo.tv October 8 Binche – Chimay – Binche – FloBikes.com October 9 Milano-Torino – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com October 10 Gran Piemonte – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com October 11 Il Lombardia – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com October 12-13 Hammer Series Hong Kong – FloBikes.com

A FloBikes subscription is $12.50/month. You can cancel the subscription at any time. It will also broadcast the Brico Cross, DVV, Superprestige, and Soudal Classics cyclocross series, as well as Rochester Cyclocross and RenoCross.

Fubo.tv’s subscription costs $56.98/month, when you combine the base subscription of $44.99 and the cycling package add-on of $11.99. The base subscription includes 80+ non-cycling channels, which is why it is so much more expensive than FloBikes, which offers a similar slate of race coverage.

NBC Sports Gold has yet to confirm its schedule for the remainder of 2019. Ordinarily, it broadcasts all ASO events, including the Tour de France. In years past, it has also broadcast major UCI events, such as world championships and the track and cyclocross World Cups. Its subscription renews right before the Tour de France in early June. Currently, you can subscribe for the first half of 2019 for $29.99. Last year, an annual subscription cost $49.99.

RedBull.tv broadcasts all rounds of the UCI mountain bike World Cup as well as mountain bike world championships for free.