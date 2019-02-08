Where U.S. fans can watch cycling in 2019
Here's a list of the 2019 season's major pro cycling races and where Americans can watch them online.
Okay American cycling fans, it is that time of the year again. Time for us to look ahead at the schedule of pro cycling events and try to figure out how we will watch our favorite races. On one hand, you could scour the internet to find pirate streams. We’ve all done that at some point, right?
Fortunately, the field of professionally produced, reliable streams is better than ever. Plus, all of these options — Fubo.tv, FloBikes, NBC Sports Gold, and RedBull.tv — offer apps for devices like Apple TV and Roku, so you can watch cycling on your big screen.
So here is the schedule of races that will be covered by these subscription options.
- January 25
- Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- January 26
- Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, men – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- January 30-February 3
- Jayco Herald Sun Tour – FloBikes.com
- February 6-10
- Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana – FloBikes.com
- February 20-24
- Tour of Algarve – FloBikes.com
- February 20-24
- Tour of Andalucia – FloBikes.com
- February 24-March 2
- UAE Tour – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- March 2
- Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – FloBikes.com
- March 3
- Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne – FloBikes.com
- March 3-10
- Paris-Nice – NBC Sports Gold
- March 5
- Grand Prix Samyn – FloBikes.com
- March 9
- Strade Bianche, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com (men only)
- March 17-23
- Tirreno-Adriatico – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- March 20
- Nokere Koerse – FloBikes.com
- March 22
- Bredene-Koksijde Classic – FloBikes.com
- March 23
- Milano-Sanremo – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- March 24
- GP Denain – FloBikes.com
- March 25-31
- Volta a Catalunya – NBC Sports Gold
- March 27
- Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne – FloBikes.com
- March 29
- E3 Harelbeke – FloBikes.com
- March 31
- Gent-Wevelgem, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com (men only)
- April 3
- Dwars Door Vlaanderen, men and women – FloBikes.com (men only)
- April 7
- Tour of Flanders – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- April 10
- Scheldeprijs – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- April 14
- Paris-Roubaix – NBC Sports Gold
- April 17
- De Brabantse Pijl – FloBikes.com
- April 21
- Amstel Gold Race, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- April 22
- Tro Bro Leon – FloBikes.com
- April 24
- La Fleche Wallonne – NBC Sports Gold
- April 24
- Liege-Bastogne-Liege – NBC Sports Gold
- April 30-May 5
- Tour de Romandie – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- May 11-31
- Giro d’Italia – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- May 12-18
- Amgen Tour of California – NBC Sports Gold, TourTracker
- May 14-19
- Four Days of Dunkerque – FloBikes.com
- May 17-19
- Vuelta Aragon – FloBikes.com
- May 18
- Rochester Twilight Criterium – FloBikes.com
- May 24-26
- Tour de l’Ain – FloBikes.com
- May 24-26
- Hammer Stavanger – FloBikes.com
- May 26
- GP Marcel Kint – FloBikes.com
- May 28-June 2
- Tour des Fjords – FloBikes.com
- June 2-9
- Criterium du Dauphine – NBC Sports Gold
- June 7-9
- Hammer Sportzone Limburg – FloBikes.com
- June 10-14
- Women’s Tour of Britain – Fubo.tv
- June 12-16
- Baloise Belgium Tour – FloBikes.com
- June 15-23
- Tour de Suisse – FloBikes.com
- June 19-23
- Tour of Slovenia – FloBikes.com
- June 20-23
- Route d’Occitanie – FloBikes.com
- June 21
- Dwars door Het Hageland – FloBikes.com
- June 26
- Halle Ingooigem – FloBikes.com
- June 27-30
- French national road championships – FloBikes.com
- June 30
- Spanish national road championships – FloBikes.com
- June 30
- British national road championships – FloBikes.com
- July 27-31
- Tour of Wallonie – FloBikes.com
- August 3-9
- Tour of Poland – FloBikes.com
- August 12-18
- Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com, local Fox stations
- August 12-18
- Binck Bank Tour – FloBikes.com
- August 13-17
- Vuelta a Burgos – FloBikes.com
- August 16-25
- Tour de l’Avenir – FloBikes.com
- August 22-25
- Colorado Classic – FloBikes.com
- August 22-25
- Ladies Tour of Norway – FloBikes.com
- August 31
- GP Plouay – Lorient Agglo Trophee – FloBikes.com
- September 1
- Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France – FloBikes.com
- September 1
- GP Jef Scherens – Rondom Leuven – FloBikes.com
- September 7
- Brussels Cycling Classic – FloBikes.com
- September 8
- GP Fourmies – FloBikes.com
- September 8-15
- Men’s Tour of Britain – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- September 13
- Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- September 15
- Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- September 18
- GP de Wallonie – FloBikes.com
- September 20
- Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen – FloBikes.com
- September 21
- GP Impanis – Van Petegem – FloBikes.com
- October 5
- Eurometropole – FloBikes.com
- October 6
- Tour de Vendee – FloBikes.com
- October 6-12
- Tour of Taihu – Fubo.tv
- October 8
- Binche – Chimay – Binche – FloBikes.com
- October 9
- Milano-Torino – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- October 10
- Gran Piemonte – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- October 11
- Il Lombardia – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
- October 12-13
- Hammer Series Hong Kong – FloBikes.com
A FloBikes subscription is $12.50/month. You can cancel the subscription at any time. It will also broadcast the Brico Cross, DVV, Superprestige, and Soudal Classics cyclocross series, as well as Rochester Cyclocross and RenoCross.
Fubo.tv’s subscription costs $56.98/month, when you combine the base subscription of $44.99 and the cycling package add-on of $11.99. The base subscription includes 80+ non-cycling channels, which is why it is so much more expensive than FloBikes, which offers a similar slate of race coverage.
NBC Sports Gold has yet to confirm its schedule for the remainder of 2019. Ordinarily, it broadcasts all ASO events, including the Tour de France. In years past, it has also broadcast major UCI events, such as world championships and the track and cyclocross World Cups. Its subscription renews right before the Tour de France in early June. Currently, you can subscribe for the first half of 2019 for $29.99. Last year, an annual subscription cost $49.99.
RedBull.tv broadcasts all rounds of the UCI mountain bike World Cup as well as mountain bike world championships for free.