Okay American cycling fans, it is that time of the year again. Time for us to look ahead at the schedule of pro cycling events and try to figure out how we will watch our favorite races. On one hand, you could scour the internet to find pirate streams. We’ve all done that at some point, right?

Fortunately, the field of professionally produced, reliable streams is better than ever. Plus, all of these options — Fubo.tv, FloBikes, NBC Sports Gold, and RedBull.tv — offer apps for devices like Apple TV and Roku, so you can watch cycling on your big screen.

So here is the schedule of races that will be covered by these subscription options.

January 25
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
January 26
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, men – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
January 30-February 3
Jayco Herald Sun Tour – FloBikes.com
February 6-10
Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana – FloBikes.com
February 20-24
Tour of Algarve – FloBikes.com
February 20-24
Tour of Andalucia – FloBikes.com
February 24-March 2
UAE Tour – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
March 2
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – FloBikes.com
March 3
Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne – FloBikes.com
March 3-10
Paris-Nice – NBC Sports Gold
March 5
Grand Prix Samyn – FloBikes.com
March 9
Strade Bianche, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com (men only)
March 17-23
Tirreno-Adriatico – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
March 20
Nokere Koerse – FloBikes.com
March 22
Bredene-Koksijde Classic – FloBikes.com
March 23
Milano-Sanremo – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
March 24
GP Denain – FloBikes.com
March 25-31
Volta a Catalunya – NBC Sports Gold
March 27
Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne – FloBikes.com
March 29
E3 Harelbeke – FloBikes.com
March 31
Gent-Wevelgem, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com (men only)
April 3
Dwars Door Vlaanderen, men and women – FloBikes.com (men only)
April 7
Tour of Flanders – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
April 10
Scheldeprijs – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
April 14
Paris-Roubaix – NBC Sports Gold
April 17
De Brabantse Pijl – FloBikes.com
April 21
Amstel Gold Race, men and women – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
April 22
Tro Bro Leon – FloBikes.com
April 24
La Fleche Wallonne – NBC Sports Gold
April 24
Liege-Bastogne-Liege – NBC Sports Gold
April 30-May 5
Tour de Romandie – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
May 11-31
Giro d’Italia – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
May 12-18
Amgen Tour of California – NBC Sports Gold, TourTracker
May 14-19
Four Days of Dunkerque – FloBikes.com
May 17-19
Vuelta Aragon – FloBikes.com
May 18
Rochester Twilight Criterium – FloBikes.com
May 24-26
Tour de l’Ain – FloBikes.com
May 24-26
Hammer Stavanger – FloBikes.com
May 26
GP Marcel Kint – FloBikes.com
May 28-June 2
Tour des Fjords – FloBikes.com
June 2-9
Criterium du Dauphine – NBC Sports Gold
June 7-9
Hammer Sportzone Limburg – FloBikes.com
June 10-14
Women’s Tour of Britain – Fubo.tv
June 12-16
Baloise Belgium Tour – FloBikes.com
June 15-23
Tour de Suisse – FloBikes.com
June 19-23
Tour of Slovenia – FloBikes.com
June 20-23
Route d’Occitanie – FloBikes.com
June 21
Dwars door Het Hageland – FloBikes.com
June 26
Halle Ingooigem – FloBikes.com
June 27-30
French national road championships – FloBikes.com
June 30
Spanish national road championships – FloBikes.com
June 30
British national road championships – FloBikes.com
July 27-31
Tour of Wallonie – FloBikes.com
August 3-9
Tour of Poland – FloBikes.com
August 12-18
Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com, local Fox stations
August 12-18
Binck Bank Tour – FloBikes.com
August 13-17
Vuelta a Burgos – FloBikes.com
August 16-25
Tour de l’Avenir – FloBikes.com
August 22-25
Colorado Classic – FloBikes.com
August 22-25
Ladies Tour of Norway – FloBikes.com
August 31
GP Plouay – Lorient Agglo Trophee – FloBikes.com
September 1
Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France – FloBikes.com
September 1
GP Jef Scherens – Rondom Leuven – FloBikes.com
September 7
Brussels Cycling Classic – FloBikes.com
September 8
GP Fourmies – FloBikes.com
September 8-15
Men’s Tour of Britain – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
September 13
Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
September 15
Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
September 18
GP de Wallonie – FloBikes.com
September 20
Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen – FloBikes.com
September 21
GP Impanis – Van Petegem – FloBikes.com
October 5
Eurometropole – FloBikes.com
October 6
Tour de Vendee – FloBikes.com
October 6-12
Tour of Taihu – Fubo.tv
October 8
Binche – Chimay – Binche – FloBikes.com
October 9
Milano-Torino – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
October 10
Gran Piemonte – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
October 11
Il Lombardia – Fubo.tv, FloBikes.com
October 12-13
Hammer Series Hong Kong – FloBikes.com

A FloBikes subscription is $12.50/month. You can cancel the subscription at any time. It will also broadcast the Brico Cross, DVV, Superprestige, and Soudal Classics cyclocross series, as well as Rochester Cyclocross and RenoCross.

Fubo.tv’s subscription costs $56.98/month, when you combine the base subscription of $44.99 and the cycling package add-on of $11.99. The base subscription includes 80+ non-cycling channels, which is why it is so much more expensive than FloBikes, which offers a similar slate of race coverage.

NBC Sports Gold has yet to confirm its schedule for the remainder of 2019. Ordinarily, it broadcasts all ASO events, including the Tour de France. In years past, it has also broadcast major UCI events, such as world championships and the track and cyclocross World Cups. Its subscription renews right before the Tour de France in early June. Currently, you can subscribe for the first half of 2019 for $29.99. Last year, an annual subscription cost $49.99.

RedBull.tv broadcasts all rounds of the UCI mountain bike World Cup as well as mountain bike world championships for free.