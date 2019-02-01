Scott finds an unexpected use for e-bikes

Riding your bike to the ski hill sure sounds cool in theory. But in reality, it’s a long uphill slog on slushy, snowy roads just to reach the base lodge. Scott’s SK-eRide has a pretty entertaining answer to that problem. This e-MTB has mounts for your skis and a host of other features to make your pedal to the ski hill not only doable but even fun. if you’re the backcountry type, the SK-eRide makes backcountry approaches a lot more — um — approachable. You’ll get to the skiing part without draining your legs on the bicycling part. SK-eRide combines the Axis Evo eRide bike with specifically designed mounts for skis, boots, and other equipment. You can even add Scott skis, boots, and other winter sports equipment for the ultimate powder day vehicle. Pricing and availability have not yet been released.

Choose your own adventure with Zwift’s Guest World

Consider Watopia your home course on Zwift now, because it’s always open. But you also now get the option of choosing a Guest World — a daily alternative to Watopia. The Guest World rotates between New York, Innsbruck, London, or Richmond. Once you log into Zwift, you’ll be able to choose the ol’ Watopia standby or the Guest World of the day. You’ll also be able to see a list of Zwifters who are currently riding each course, so you can choose to ride with friends if you want. It’s a great way to further chip away at the redundancy of riding indoors. Zwift provides plenty of variability to keep things fresh.

Get Bont, keep (some of) your bucks

We’ve frequently lauded the fit and function of Bont’s road shoes, but you’ll pay a hefty price to get them on your own feet. Until now. Bont’s new Riot Buckle shoes get you many of the features that make Bont shoes so comfortable at an entry-level $129 price. You don’t get the fancy Boa dials, but the buckle and velcro combo still offers a snug fit throughout the shoe. You also get an anatomical heel cup, the ability to heat-mold the shoes to your feet, and carbon reinforcements across high-stress areas. But most importantly, you get the fit of high-end Bont shoes, which offer plenty of space in the forefoot to prevent numbness and hot spots.

Guerrilla Gravity goes carbon for less

Guerrilla Gravity has, until this point, only made metal bikes. This small Colorado company has changed that in a big way, offering its new Revved bikes with carbon frames made right here in the United States. If that sounds expensive, no one would blame you for thinking so. But Guerrilla Gravity aimed to make its bikes affordable, bucking the trend of high-zoot carbon mountain bikes common in the industry. How does $2,440 sound for a complete carbon bike? Sounds pretty good to us. There’s one frame, but four models, of the Revved lineup. The frame itself is modular, which means while the front triangle remains unchanged, proprietary seat stay kits change the rear travel, offering 120mm, 145mm, 155mm, and 165mm travel options in both the 27.5 and 29-inch configurations. Further, Guerrilla Gravity says its carbon construction process yields a stronger frame with less manufacturing involved.