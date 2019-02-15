Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need, none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Industry Nine + Enve = A match made in America

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Enve announced it has hooked up with fellow American manufacturer Industry Nine to offer mountain bike wheelsets with Industry Nine’s new Hydra hub. The M-series wheelsets will also hit a lower price point, $2,550.

In case you missed our story on the new hub earlier this week, the Hydra offers a ridiculous 690 points of engagement via six pawls and 115 teeth on the drive ring. This should ensure longer component life. Putting big loads on a single pawl means the chances for failure increase exponentially. The Hydra hubs help distribute big loads efficiently, so each component takes less stress at a time. Your pawls, bearings, and axles should all last longer.

It also means nearly instant engagement when you start pedaling. This largely means a very positive, engaged feeling the second you start grinding, which you probably won’t notice seconds later. Combined with Enve’s quiver of carbon rims, ranging from the XC-oriented M525 to the M930 downhill wheel, this is a pretty sweet upgrade for any kind of mountain biker.

Floyd’s CBD now chewy

Floyd’s of Leadville has a new option available for delivering its CBD oil to your tummy. CBD Gems come in gummy form so you can chew them rather than swallow a pill or taste a tincture all day. They come in small, pocket-size packs so you can bring them along on your ride. Choose from 10mg or 25mg dosage options. The Gems are available in Floyd’s Isolate products, which means they’re completely THC-free. Each variation is sold as a box of 12. 10mg 5-packs cost $78; 10mg 10-packs cost $54; and 25mg single pouches, a box of 24, costs $54.

Garmin buys Tacx

Wahoo has essentially laid claim to the indoor riding world thanks in large part to its full suite of smart trainers and computers. Garmin hopes to give Wahoo a run for its money in the space, now that it has purchased Tacx trainers. While Garmin has a head unit and fitness device portfolio much larger than Wahoo’s, it has lacked the biggest component of indoor riding — the trainer. Until now. Tacx is a Dutch company that has been making smart trainers for several years now, most notably the Neo 2 and the Neo bike. The Neo 2 is a favorite already among indoor riding devotees, so the purchase gives Garmin a reliable route into the indoor space.

Rapha remembers Pantani on 15th anniversary of his death

On Valentine’s Day 15 years ago, one of modern cycling’s most iconic climbers died unexpectedly. To commemorate the life and death of Marco Pantani, Rapha has reissued its special edition climber’s jersey, made in collaboration with the Pantani Foundation. The organization is a charity established by Pantani’s mother Tonina to help disadvantaged children. It also is offering two books on the Italian: “Pantani was a God” ($35) and “Pantani — 16 Pull-Out Prints” ($135). The jersey is available in limited quantities for $135.

Chamois Butt’r adds a new…flavor?

Okay, not quite, but Coconut Chamois Butt’r does sound sort of like an ice cream flavor. Alas, this isn’t for eating. It’s for the other end entirely. Chamois Butt’r helps prevent chafing and soothes skin. Adding coconut to the mix embraces its growing popularity in skin care and beauty products. Coconut oil is a strong moisturizer, and when combined with Aloe and Vera, you get natural antiseptics thrown in the mix. Just apply to your chamois before the ride to add a layer of protection between you and an oft-unforgiving saddle. It’s certified organic, too.