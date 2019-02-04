In addition to news that 2022 world cyclocross championships would go to Fayetteville, Arkansas, the UCI also laid out the 2019 cyclocross World Cup schedule last week.

As it did in the 2018 season, the series will begin in the United States with Iowa City and Waterloo, Wisconsin, albeit in reverse order from last fall.

The calendar includes several well-loved venues in Europe, such as Koksijde, Namur, and Hoogerheide.

Two first-time winners topped the overall standings in the 2018 World Cup. Marianne Vos (Waowdeals), despite her remarkable record of seven world championships titles, took her first ever title this season. Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) had a breakthrough season, beating Wout van Aert in the final round of racing.

2019 cyclocross World Cup schedule

September 14
Iowa City, USA
September 22
Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA
October 22
Bern, Switzerland
November 16
Tabor, Czech Republic
November 24
Koksijde, Belgium
December 22
Namur, Belgium
December 26
Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
January 19
Nommay-Pays de Montbéliard, France
January 26
Hoogerheide-Provincie Noord-Brabant, Netherlands