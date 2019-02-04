Nine races will make up the 2019 UCI World Cup calendar, which will again kick off in the United States with Iowa City and Waterloo, Wisconsin.

In addition to news that 2022 world cyclocross championships would go to Fayetteville, Arkansas, the UCI also laid out the 2019 cyclocross World Cup schedule last week.

As it did in the 2018 season, the series will begin in the United States with Iowa City and Waterloo, Wisconsin, albeit in reverse order from last fall.

The calendar includes several well-loved venues in Europe, such as Koksijde, Namur, and Hoogerheide.

Two first-time winners topped the overall standings in the 2018 World Cup. Marianne Vos (Waowdeals), despite her remarkable record of seven world championships titles, took her first ever title this season. Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) had a breakthrough season, beating Wout van Aert in the final round of racing.

2019 cyclocross World Cup schedule