Sky's Ben Swift clips a rock while descending a road in Tenerife, leading to a crash that sent him to the hospital.

Team Sky’s reliable domestique Ben Swift was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash while training in Tenerife with the reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

A team announcement said that Swift had not broken any bones. He did suffer multiple contusions and an injury to his spleen, which was causing bleeding. Doctors were able to stabilize that injury later on Wednesday.

“There has been an injury to the spleen that caused bleeding, but this bleeding has now stopped,” the team’s statement read. “A procedure was performed on Wednesday afternoon to reduce the risks of this bleeding starting again. Swift will remain in close observation for the next few days.”

According to Team Sky, the 31-year-old clipped a rock while he was descending a road, causing the crash.

“Swifty suffered quite a heavy crash whilst out training,” said team doctor Inigo Sarriegui. “Thankfully though, he didn’t lose consciousness and was aware of the incident afterward.

“We will continue to monitor him over the coming days, but 24 hours on from the crash he is already feeling better.”

Swift already has two races under his belt in 2019. Most recently, he finished the Tour de la Provence in France. Prior to that, he finished Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, where he was third in stage 2.