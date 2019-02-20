Without a major sponsor for 2019, Red Hook Crit organizer decides to take the year off, rather than decreasing the event's scale.

Sad news for fixed-gear crit fans: Red Hook Crit will not take place in 2019. We discuss what this means, how the iconic race series will move forward, and what made it so successful to begin with.

Then, we talk about one of the last remaining 24-hour mountain bike races, 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo. Every year, more than 4,000 people come to the Arizona desert for this party that devolves into a bike race. We hear from special guest Dave Million who has raced all 20 editions of this event.

