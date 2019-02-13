Once the largest chain of bike shops in the U.S., Performance will close all its stores by early March. Plus, we discuss the U.S. Olympic MTB team prospects.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

U.S. bike shop chain Performance Bicycle is shutting down all of its brick and mortar stores, leaving 1,700 people out of jobs. We talk to Steve Fotheringham, editor in chief at Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, to learn the backstory.

After that, we discuss USA Cycling’s recently announced selection criteria for the cross-country mountain bike races at the 2020 Olympics. How will the team get picked? Which riders are likely to represent Team USA in Tokyo?

