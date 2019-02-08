Scotland will host the first unified cycling world championships, which the UCI will run every four years on a cycle one year ahead of the Summer Olympics.

PARIS (AFP) — Glasgow will host 13 of cycling’s world championship events in 2023, UCI president David Lappartient confirmed on Friday.

“This historic and innovative competition will be held over two weeks in August 2023,” Lappartient said at an announcement at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Glasgow 2023 will hold competitions for rainbow jerseys in road, track, mountain biking, indoor cycling, and BMX. These championships have always taken place on an annual basis at separate venues. But that will change in 2023.

“From 2023, the UCI Cycling World Championships will be held every four years, in each pre-Summer Olympic year,” the UCI said in a statement.

“Over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world,” it added.

Scotland is yet to organize a road or track world championships but it was the home of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was a joint-host of last year’s first European Sports Championships where cycling competitions took place. Matteo Trentin and his fellow Italian Marta Bastianelli won their respective elite road race championships.

New venues will be built for the upcoming event.

The area also hosts the mountain bike World Cup each season at Fort William, about 160 kilometers north of Glasgow.