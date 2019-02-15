Bob Jungles outfoxed the peloton to win stage 4 of the Tour of Colombia 2.1 in downtown Medellin, and in doing so assumed the overall race lead.

Jungels took the victory ahead of Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy), with teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in third. The 143km stage was comprised of five hilly laps around Medellin.

Jungels appeared to be working as a lead out man as the peloton thundered toward the finish, however he launched off the front inside the final kilometer. The front group had been whittled down by the day’s hilly circuit, and appeared to be caught off guard by Jungels’s move.

A powerful time trialist, Jungels was a crucial lead out man for Deceunink’s sprinter Alvaro Hodeg, winner of the opening stage. On Friday, however, Jungels was given the freedom to fly. A frantic chase by EF Education First ate into Jungels’s advantage, however the effort came too late in the stage. Jungels coasted across the line just as the bunch launched its sprint for the line.

Jungels now leads the race by 2 seconds ahead of Alaphilippe. Overnight leader Rigoberto Uran slipped to third.

Jungels will wear the gold race leaders jersey as the race heads into the hilly stage 5, a circuit race around La Union. The race finishes with a category 2 climb to Alto La Union, a 7.5km climb averaging 5.2 percent.

The race concludes Sunday with the summit finish to Alto de las Palmas.