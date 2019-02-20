Copenhagen will host the opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France with two additional Danish stages to follow.

PARIS (AFP) — The 2021 Tour de France will start in Denmark with an opening stage in Copenhagen, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

Cycling’s most iconic race will open with a team time trial around the Danish capital, known for its pro-cycling policy.

Two other stages are scheduled to be held in Denmark, according to Europe 1: a coastal ride between Roskilde and Nyborg, followed by a stage between Vejle and Sonderborg.

The 2019 Tour, July 6-28, starts in Brussels to celebrate the 50th anniversary of famed Belgian rider Eddy Merckx’s first victory.

The first time the Tour went overseas was in 1954, to Amsterdam. Denmark becomes the 10th country to host the Grand Depart after the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, Britain, Spain, Ireland, and Monaco.