The season's first grand tour, the Giro d'Italia, is expected to be another thrilling race, and American fans can follow all the action on VeloNews.com.

In an exclusive agreement with RCS Sport, VeloNews, America’s leading bike racing media brand, will produce the North American edition of the Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia bicycle race for 2019. RCS Sport, the race’s owner and event producer, has extended exclusive rights to VeloNews to publish the official online and print guides to the world’s most important Italian cycling event. The Official Guide to the 2019 Giro d’Italia will publish in the May issue of VeloNews magazine, which subscribers receive beginning April 5. The issue places on newsstands on April 16. The VeloNews.com guide to the Giro publishes online in early May.

The Official VeloNews Giro Guide will be every cycling fan’s essential daily guide for all 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia, with course maps and schematics, stage-by-stage profiles, timetables, previews of all 22 teams, and bios on the top contenders, overviews of their bikes and gear, tech reports on rider and team equipment choices for key stages, and pre-race analysis from the VeloNews editorial team on the teams and riders vying for the coveted maglia rosa.

Founded in 1909 and now in its 102nd year, the Giro d’Italia begins Saturday, May 11 in Bologna and finishes Sunday, June 2 in Verona, traversing 3,518 kilometers over 23 days. Each stage will be televised live worldwide to an estimated audience of 250 million viewers, making the Giro the second most-watched cycling race after the Tour de France. In the United States, live coverage will air on the online sports broadcaster FloBikes.

VeloNews editor in chief Fred Dreier said, “The 2019 Giro will offer thrilling racing action. This year’s challenging course and mountainous final stages will force the riders to make difficult decisions at crucial moments of the race. VeloNews readers anticipate a great race and we will be on hand to offer fast-paced and insightful coverage.”

Added RCS Sport Sales Director Matteo Mursia, “VeloNews is the world’s leading bicycle racing media brand, so they are a natural partner for our beloved Giro d’Italia, whose visibility grows every year on the international stage. The VeloNews Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia is required for anyone seeking to reach the most enthusiastic cycling fans and participants.”

Advertising space for the Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia closes March 1. Contact VeloNews publisher Mark Gouge for information on advertising in the Guide: (303) 385-7755.