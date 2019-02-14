Want to make your bike a little faster without spending oodles of money? We talk to Jason Smith of Friction Facts to find out how.

There are a few factors that slow us down when we ride a bike: aerodynamics, gravity, and friction. Today, we’re searching for ways to reduce the friction on our bike without breaking the bank.

To do this, we speak with Jason Smith chief technology officer at Ceramic Speed. He explains the many things we can do to make our bikes run faster. Is factory chain grease slow? Which bearings on our bike stand to gain the most from an efficiency upgrade? And what’s the deal with ceramic bearings.

Smith answers these questions and much more to help us find ways to save a few watts.

