The Frenchman follows up his stage 2 victory with another win and assumes the overall GC lead as Gaviria fades in time trial.

After Monday’s win in Vuelta a San Juan stage 2, Julian Alaphilippe said he wasn’t chasing the GC in the seven-day Argentinian race, but on Tuesday he won stage 3 and took the overall lead.

Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) covered the 12-kilometer time trial course around Pocito in 13:41. Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) was second, 12 seconds slower. Young Belgian sensation Remco Evenepool finished on the same time as Conti, third behind his French teammate.

The course was flat enough that the previous day’s leader, Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) had a chance to defend his GC position. However, he came up short of doing that in sixth place, 21 seconds behind.

On Wednesday, the race takes its first foray into the mountains with a 186-kilometer race from San José de Jáchal to Villa San Agustín.

Stage 4 will climb a Cat. 1 mountain at the midway point, topping out at 1,496 meters before a long downhill run to the finish.